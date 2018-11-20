Microsoft

Black Friday Week is in full swing, culminating with actual Black Friday on, er, Friday. Never mind what's in store for the day after Thanksgiving; let's talk about the deals you can get right now.

For example, nearly all of Amazon's Black Friday sale items are already on sale. There are some great deals available now at Costco and be sure to check stores like GameStop, Target and Walmart for their early deals as well.

Looking for the cream of the early Black Friday crop? Below you'll find for some of the best deals you can get today. And I've vetted them to make sure they're not just everyday sale prices masquerading as "early Black Friday deals."

Originally published Nov. 1.

Update, Nov. 20: New deals have been added to the post and expired deals removed.

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle: $229 (save $70) Microsoft The One S delivers 4K Ultra HD gaming goodness, while the bundle delivers three full games: Battlefield V, Battlefield: 1943 and Battlefield 1 Revolution. See at Walmart Xbox One S review

Walabot DIY Wall Scanner: $49.99 (save $20) Walabot Typical stud finders? Flawed at best. The Walabot piggybacks onto your Android phone (sorry, iPhone users) and scans the insides of concrete or drywall. It can spot wood studs, metal studs, pipes, electrical lines and so on. It can also detect movement, in case you're trying to catch a critter. See at Walabot

Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET For less than the regular price of an Echo Dot alone, you nab both the smart speaker and Amazon's Alexa-imbued streaming stick. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Polk Audio Command Bar with Alexa: $199 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This voice-powered sound bar features a wireless subwoofer and a dialogue-enhancing Voice Adjust option. This is an honest-to-goodness early Black Friday deal -- the Command Bar has never been priced lower. See at Amazon Polk Command Bar review

Appliances at Home Depot: Save up to 40 percent Home Depot If you've been holding off on buying a big appliance, this might be the time to buy. The Depot has discounts on a variety of refrigerators, washers, dryers and more, and you get extra savings with multiple appliance purchases. (Buy three items, for example, and you'll instantly get $150 off.) See at Home Depot

Appliances at Lowe's: Save up to 40 percent Lowe's Not to be outdone, Lowe's is also cutting prices ahead of Black Friday. And like Home Depot, the store is offering extra savings on multiple appliances. The difference here is that those savings come in the form of a Lowe's gift card, not a cash discount. See at Lowe's

TCL 55S405 55-inch Roku TV: $350 (save $100) This 2017 model (aka Series 4) remains CNET's favorite budget 4K TV -- and that recommendation was based on the higher price tag. Although there are models with slightly better pictures, with this baby, it's all about the interface. See at Amazon TCL 55S405 review

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One) + $10 Xbox gift card: $60 This super hot new game has been discounted a few times leading up to Black Friday, but as of right now, this is the best deal going. See at Walmart Red Dead Redemption 2 review

Save an extra 10 percent on refurbished tech at Decluttr Decluttr Before you spend big bucks on a new phone, consider spending smaller bucks on a refurbished one. The gear recyclers at Decluttr are offering an extra 10 percent off all refurbished tech when you apply promo code TECH10 at checkout. See at Decluttr

PlayStation 4 1TB Marvel's Spider-Man Bundle: $200 (save $100) GameStop/Screenshot by CNET We'd already earmarked this as a killer Black Friday buy, but several stores rolled it out early -- including GameStop, Target and Walmart. It pairs the excellent PS4 console with game-of-the-year candidate Marvel's Spider-Man. However, although it may appear to be out of stock, we've seen inventory return and disappear within the same day -- so keep checking. See at Walmart Spider-Man review

Dyson V7 Absolute vacuum cleaner: $237 (save $212) Dyson Priced at $450 at Dyson proper and at $300 at various stores, the V7 Absolute drops to $237 when you apply promo code V7PRETHANKS at checkout. This cord-free vac transitions from handheld to stick with ease and works on both carpets and hard floors. See at Dyson

Parrot Bebop 2 Quadcopter with Skycontroller 2 and Cockpit FPV Glasses: $250 (save $150) James Martin/CNET The Bebop 2 is a super-fun drone to fly. It used to be crazy-overpriced, especially when you added the must-have Skycontroller, but at $250 it's definitely worth a look. The FPV glasses give you a bird's-eye virtual reality view, but use them only if you're impervious to motion sickness. Note you have to sign in to your My Best Buy account to see the savings. See at Best Buy Bebop 2 review

Sphero BB-8 app-enabled droid: $30 (save $100) Sphero For anyone who loved the idea of an app-controlled BB-8 but didn't relish paying $130, your patience has paid off. Sphero's cute, versatile little roller has never been priced this low. Just sign in to My Best Buy to see this lower price. See at Best Buy Sphero BB-8 hands-on

Coming soon

Amazon's devices all have sale prices: Amazon gear is already seeing some hefty discounts. Some best bets include the Fire HD 10 tablet for $100, the Fire TV Cube for $60 and the second-gen Echo for $69.

A Fitbit Versa for $150, also at Target: Priced just about $200 everywhere else, the Versa is arguably the best Apple Watch alternative you can buy. Will other stores match this all-time-low price? Time will tell. For now, Target has the deal to beat.

The Huawei Honor View 10 phone for $349 at Amazon. Normally $500 (and currently $479), the powerhouse metal phone, will drop to an all-time low starting Nov. 23. Read CNET's View 10 review to see if it's destined to be your next pocket-pal.

