First came news that various stores would be selling the Sony PS4 1TB Marvel's Spider-Man bundle for $200 on Black Friday -- a decidedly sweet deal at $100 off. Then, some of those stores starting selling the bundle early; now that deal is available everywhere. Pretty sweet, right? But it could be sweeter.

If you're willing to stay up late or brave the lines at your local Kohl's store, you might be able to get the console bundle for $200 and $60 in Kohl's Cash.

Update: this deal is no longer available. Kohl's has sold out.

So what now? Well, the $200 deal is still available at a number of places. It's still available at Best Buy and Walmart. Also there's a number of great video game Black Friday deals to be found here.

Product: Sony PS4 1TB Marvel's Spider-Man bundle

Best price: $199.99 (save $100), plus $60 Kohl's Cash

Store: Kohl's (current price is $299.99 -- see Availability, below)

Availability: Nov. 21, online at 10:01 p.m. PT; Nov. 22, in-store at 5 p.m. local time

Source: Kohl's Black Friday ad, Page 65

We'll update this post if and when we spot a better deal on the PS4 bundle. (If you spot one, share it in the comments!)

Originally published on Nov. 19, 2018.

Update, Nov. 20: Clarified usage options for Kohl's Cash.

