Best Black Friday 2018 deals: Storage, SSD and flash drives

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5-Inch SATA III Internal SSD for $130 Samsung Samsung's best-selling solid state drive for consumers is $130 for Black Friday. This drive will not only speed up booting the system and launching games and software, but with 1TB storage, you're not sacrificing storage for speed. The deal begins Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. $130.00 at Best Buy

WD Easystore 10TB external hard drive with 32GB USB drive for $180 Western Digital This 10TB external USB 3.0 hard drive paired with a 32GB Easystore USB flash drive normally runs about $300 but is knocked down to only $180 for Black Friday. A Best Buy exclusive, the deal begins Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. $180.00 at Best Buy

SanDisk Ultra Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I memory card for $20 So many devices -- phones, tablets, Chromebooks, cameras, Nintendo's Switch -- use microSD cards. This is a cheap way to expand your storage, not to mention one of the best deals we've seen for a 128GB card. The deal begins Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. $20.00 at Best Buy

Lexar Jumpdrive S75 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $20 Lexar If you'd rather have 128GB of storage in a flash drive, Staples has you covered. This drive normally sells for around $35, but you can get it for $20 online on Nov. 22 to pick up in-store on Black Friday starting at 7 a.m. or buy in-store. $20.00 at Staples

SanDisk Extreme 500GB portable external solid state drive for $95 A rugged external drive that uses an SSD instead of a hard disk, it's water- and dust-resistant. A singe USB Type‐C port delivers power and data transfers, and SanDisk includes a Type‐C to Type-C cable as well as a Type‐C-to-Type‐A adapter. Sale pricing won't be available until 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. $95.00 at Office Depot

Intel 660p Series M.2 2280 2TB PCIe 3D NAND internal SSD for $250 Intel Use this to supersize your PC's M.2 storage. Intel's 2TB PCIe 3.0 x4 3D NAND internal solid state drive is generally upwards of $380, but Newegg has taken a sizable chunk out of that price. If you're looking for regular hard drives for your laptop, desktop or NAS, the site has deals on those, too. The $250 price on this drive starts Nov. 22, while others are available only on Black Friday itself, Nov. 23. $250.00 at NewEgg

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 1TB USB 3.0 external hard drive for $50 Compatible with Windows and Mac, this portable USB-powered hard drive includes Seagate's Dashboard backup software. Normally $70, this drive can be had for $50 from Staples online on Nov. 22 to pick up in-store on Black Friday starting at 7 a.m. or buy in-store. Newegg will have it for the same price starting Nov. 23. $50.00 at Staples

