Best Black Friday 2018 deals: Storage, SSD and flash drives

Black Friday isn't just for phones, laptops and TVs. You can also find sweet deals on essentials like storage to back up your Mac or PC, increase your phone, game console or camera storage, or boost the capacity of your desktop, laptop or NAS.
Here's the deal on the deals below:
- These offers are current as of Nov. 13, and include Best Buy, Staples, Newegg and Office Depot. Times are local unless otherwise specified.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
- We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5-Inch SATA III Internal SSD for $130Samsung
Samsung's best-selling solid state drive for consumers is $130 for Black Friday. This drive will not only speed up booting the system and launching games and software, but with 1TB storage, you're not sacrificing storage for speed. The deal begins Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m.
WD Easystore 10TB external hard drive with 32GB USB drive for $180Western Digital
This 10TB external USB 3.0 hard drive paired with a 32GB Easystore USB flash drive normally runs about $300 but is knocked down to only $180 for Black Friday. A Best Buy exclusive, the deal begins Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m.
SanDisk Ultra Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I memory card for $20
So many devices -- phones, tablets, Chromebooks, cameras, Nintendo's Switch -- use microSD cards. This is a cheap way to expand your storage, not to mention one of the best deals we've seen for a 128GB card. The deal begins Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m.
Lexar Jumpdrive S75 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $20Lexar
If you'd rather have 128GB of storage in a flash drive, Staples has you covered. This drive normally sells for around $35, but you can get it for $20 online on Nov. 22 to pick up in-store on Black Friday starting at 7 a.m. or buy in-store.
SanDisk Extreme 500GB portable external solid state drive for $95
A rugged external drive that uses an SSD instead of a hard disk, it's water- and dust-resistant. A singe USB Type‐C port delivers power and data transfers, and SanDisk includes a Type‐C to Type-C cable as well as a Type‐C-to-Type‐A adapter. Sale pricing won't be available until 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22.
Intel 660p Series M.2 2280 2TB PCIe 3D NAND internal SSD for $250Intel
Use this to supersize your PC's M.2 storage. Intel's 2TB PCIe 3.0 x4 3D NAND internal solid state drive is generally upwards of $380, but Newegg has taken a sizable chunk out of that price. If you're looking for regular hard drives for your laptop, desktop or NAS, the site has deals on those, too. The $250 price on this drive starts Nov. 22, while others are available only on Black Friday itself, Nov. 23.
Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 1TB USB 3.0 external hard drive for $50
Compatible with Windows and Mac, this portable USB-powered hard drive includes Seagate's Dashboard backup software. Normally $70, this drive can be had for $50 from Staples online on Nov. 22 to pick up in-store on Black Friday starting at 7 a.m. or buy in-store. Newegg will have it for the same price starting Nov. 23.
Black Friday 2018 deals in each category
- TV deals for Black Friday 2018: The best and cheapest TVs of the year
- Laptop, PC, Chromebook, tablet and monitor deals for Black Friday 2018
- Streamers for Black Friday 2018: Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV start at $20
- Smart home bargains: Half-priced Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub and more
- Headphone deals for Black Friday 2018: Bose, Beats, JBL and Skullcandy
Black Friday 2018 deals for specific devices
- iPhone deals for Black Friday 2018: $150 off iPhone XR, XS, $400 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy phone deals: $600 Note 9, $320 Galaxy S9, $300 gift card
- Nintendo Switch discounts: MarioCart bundle for $300, $25 games and more
- Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: Bargains on bundles, games and consoles
- Apple AirPods: What's the best Black Friday 2018 deal?
Black Friday 2018 deals by store
- Amazon's Black Friday 2018 deals on Kindles, Fire TVs, Alexa and more
- Walmart's best Black Friday 2018 prices: TVs, iPad, PlayStation 4, InstantPot
- Best Buy's top discounts: Roku and OLED TVs, Sonos, Apple and Google
- Target's best deals: $200 PS4 and Xbox bundles, $150 Fitbit Versa and more
- Costco Black Friday 2018 deals arrive: $250 iPad, $300 Dyson and more
Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage
- Every good Black Friday deal we've found so far
- Black Friday 2018 hub: Every CNET story so far
- When is Black Friday 2018?
- 5 things to know about Black Friday 2018
- How to tell if that Black Friday deal is really a deal
- Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference?
- How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Discuss: Best Black Friday 2018 deals: Storage, SSD and flash drives
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.