Time to cut the cord! Apple AirPods look just like the Apple EarPods that came with your phone -- minus the wires. Of course, that cord-free freedom will cost you: AirPods list for $159, and discounts are rare (and usually small).

But, yay! Black Friday is coming and that means deals on everything, right? Well, kinda-sorta... ish?

Sam's Club had a great deal on AirPods earlier this month ($129), but that sale has expired. For now, we're seeing three other notable offers.

Free AirPods when you switch to Metro by T-Mobile (save $159) The best AirPods deal at the moment comes from Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS): Get it free when you buy an iPhone 6S for $49 or bring your own iPhone and sign up for an unlimited plan. Those plans start at $50 per month, with discounts if you add more lines. See at Metro by T-Mobile AirPods review

AirPods for $109 with purchase (save $50) US Cellular will give you $50 off AirPods when you purchase a new iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. If you were already planning to buy one of those things anyway, this is a deal worth considering. See at US Cellular

AirPods for $140 (save $19) The best deal that doesn't require buying something else or switching phone carriers, Newegg's modest discount is available Friday, Nov. 23, online only, with promo code BFAD155. See at Newegg

I'll update this post if and when I spot a better deal on the AirPods. If you spot one, share it in the comments!

Originally published Nov. 8.

Update Nov. 20: Additional current and future offers.

