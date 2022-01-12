Best beer clubs and subscriptions for 2022

While your local beer shop might have a great and growing selection, they simply can't get it all in stock. There are just too many beers from too many producers, many of which aren't able to get their offerings to other markets without the help of a big distributor. A great beer subscription or beer box is one way to try loads of new and interesting creations from small and craft breweries. There are tons of beer boxes to choose from, but we're here to break down the most popular options and help you find the best beer club for you in 2022.

If you dig craft beer, you know there's no shortage of regions bursting with excellent and creative breweries in the US and around the world. But with just five major parent companies dominating distribution, it can be hard to find smaller, independent craft beers unless you're within a stone's throw of the brewery itself. The fear of missing out by not being able to smell and taste all of those different beer styles is real. So then, barring a never-ending road trip from brewery to brewery, how might one get their hands on all these great indie craft beers?

There are edible and drinkable subscriptions for wine coffee, wine, seafood, hot sauces, snacks, butcher cuts, and now a whole bunch of excellent beer clubs too. Whether you're a beer drinker yourself or want to buy a gift for that craft beer lover, look no further than an independent beer club subscription service to try new, rare and hard-to-find brewery offerings. It's the best way to try beers you can't find in your local shop without having to zigzag the nation yourself.

You can get awfully specific with these beer clubs too, so any craft-beer-glugging, "I wish this IPA were hoppier" suds fiend will appreciate their subscription the right beer club. Whether you love extra-hoppy IPAs, smooth lagers, tart sours or silky porters, there's a beer subscription teeming with carefully curated and hard-to-find beer offerings.

Read on for our picks for the best beer subscriptions for every type of ale or lager enthusiast in 2022.

Read more: Best snack subscription boxes

Craft Beer Club The Craft Beer Club is arguably the most popular beer subscription box out there for the craft beer enthusiast and for good reason. It sends out monthly shipments of exceptional craft beers from around the country. Many of the craft brews have limited new beer distribution, meaning a subscription to CBC might be your only shot of tasting those specialty brews. It also puts a premium on fresh beer, with its selected breweries making a fresh batch just before boxes go out. The Craft Beer Club is $45 a month and features 12 carefully curated and hard-to-get beers in each box shipment.

Prefer the grape stuff? We've got a comprehensive list of the best wine clubs for 2022.

Shutterstock If hops make you happy, this is the monthly club for you (or another hoppy beer lover you'd like to treat). The HopHeads Beer Club sends three different hops-centric beers -- four of each -- every month so you can get your fill of this beer style. While this is, unsurprisingly, heavy on IPAs of various styles, it also makes room for hoppy pale ale and red ales. These aren't just super bitter hop-you-over-the-head beers though; the club also spotlights "the many hop flavors and aromas available to today's brewers amidst the ever-expanding supply of new hop varieties," and includes imports as well as American selections. If this is your favorite beer style, the Hop Heads Beer Club is a great choice. Pricing starts at $35 per month for three months.

Beer Drop Some of the beer subscription boxes on this list don't leave much of the beer selection up to you, but not so with Beer Drop. This beer delivery box startup offers different plans, but with all of them, you can select your favorite type of beer and specific beer styles that go into your monthly craft beer subscription box shipments. That includes IPAs, fruity-forward beers, Belgian beer and others varities. Monthly drops of microbrewery offerings start at $39 per month and your subscription can be canceled anytime. Also notable: The Beer Drop brews are all canned, so you'll never have to worry about a broken bottle.

The US Microbrewed Beer Club This club dates back to 1994 and features high-quality, rare beer and award-winning artisanal beers from around the country. Each month, a team of experts tastes over 500 brews in consideration for that month's craft beer subscription box shipment, with only 20% of those beers making the cut. This is the perfect beer subscription box for a true beer snob working with a hypersensitive palate or one who wants to send an impressive craft beer subscription gift. In addition to the US Microbrewed Beer Club, there are four more membership options, including an International Beer Club starting at $32 per month plus shipping.

Rare Beer Club The Rare Beer Club is the most selective of them all, featuring only two 750ml bottles of beer a month. It sends two separate styles of craft beer per month and no two months will see the same bottle picks at your door (unless you request or reorder). Don't be discouraged by the limited choices; it's quality you're here for and these beers are carefully chosen. You have three buying options: two 750ml bottles per month ($38 plus shipping), four 750ml bottles per month ($59 plus shipping) or six 750ml bottles per month ($79 plus shipping). Often these beers use rare production techniques and ingredients making them exceptional craft beer, like aging through blending or in bourbon and cedar barrels. Plus, you'll get super-rare brews from all over the world, including from up-and-coming breweries in Brazil, Japan and Scandinavia.

Brewvana If you're looking for outside-the-box brewing, Brewvana is the beer club you'll want to gain membership to. Brewvana features some of the most interesting beers I've tasted from a subscription service, many of which challenge the entire concept of what beer-making can be. The company's Brews Less Traveled Beer Club highlights one new "undiscovered" beer city each month. Each shipment includes eight different beers; two beers from four breweries in whatever city is on tap that month. In my shipment highlighting Lexington, Kentucky, I got a smattering of beers ranging from the somewhat typical to the highly unusual. Think berry cobbler sours and Kentucky bourbon barrel ales. The cost is $69 per month but there are no ongoing commitments and you can pause or cancel at any time. If you sign up for six months, you'll get your first delivery of eight beers for free.

Beer Across America The original monthly beer club, founded in 1992, Beer Across America is dedicated to highlighting great craft brews from across the country. Each beer shipment includes 12 bottles -- four varieties of beer from two craft breweries per month, curated by a panel of beer experts. As with many such clubs, you'll also receive a monthly newsletter with more information about each featured Beer Across America brewery and tasting notes for each bottle. Plans start at $45 per month with free shipping, making it one of the least expensive options on this craft beer subscription list, and you can cancel at any time.



Starting with the second shipment, you can review each month's beer selections. If you see something you don't want, you can skip that shipment and wait for different beer next month -- you'll still receive the total number of craft beer subscription shipments you signed up for. You get a bonus bar-style beer opener too.

First Sip Brew Box Each box features merchandise like T-shirts, mugs and sunglasses from one amazing craft brewery every month, plus optional extras like beer-infused baked goods and beer-scented candles. With three subscription levels, starting at $21 per month, this is a good way to immerse yourself in the creative world of craft brewing and appreciate one brand at a time. There is even the occasional beer-themed box for your pet.

More delivery and subscription recommendations