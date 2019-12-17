Best bar gifts for Christmas 2019

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The bar cart has once again become a living room staple across the US. But it's around the holidays when a cart really stands out -- a vintage brass stunner dressed up in lights and garlands just might upstage your tree (or replace it). But it's the items on that cart that make all the difference, and an upgrade from a single stainless steel bottle opener to a personalized combination of accessories and tumblers could make for perfect last-minute gift ideas for that aspiring bartender.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your own bar on wheels with a fancy shaker set or level up a friend's wine game with a new drink decanter, we've got you covered. From fun accessories to distinctive bar decor, these cocktail-related unique bar gifts are perfect for every budget under $100. Plus, these fun ideas are more creative than an engraved flask or beer mugs.

Read more: Best gifts for foodies in 2019 | Best gifts for grandparents in 2019 | Great gifts for coffee lovers | Best holiday gifts under $50

Amazon Spice things up with this small yet sturdy bamboo mortar and pestle set. It will eliminate the need for ground spices, pulverizing whole peppercorns and fennel seeds to ensure fresher flavor and stronger aromatics. In the process, you'll also get a fun workout and stress relief from the all-too-hectic holidays. There's a reason this ancient food processor has stood the test of time.

Read more: Best last-minute gifts for 2019: Gift cards, Netflix, Disney Plus and more

Macy's We love these vintage-vibe, fancy but funky gold-patterned glasses. They're the ideal tumbler for an Old Fashioned (or two) or any other cocktail, especially during the holiday season. For recipients of bar gifts who might prefer a bit less flash, these crystal Old Fashioned glasses are classic and refined.

Basil Hayden's This intriguing blend of Kentucky rye whiskey, Canadian whiskey and port makes the perfect gift for anyone (except the strict whiskey purist). Everyone else will appreciate the complex oaky notes, caramel tones, dried fruit flavors and a bit of rye spice. Best of all, according to Sara Havens for The Alcohol Professor, this one offers a delicious finish that tastes like sugar cookie dough.

Amazon Scrappy's bitters are handcrafted in small batches from organic ingredients with no artificial flavors, dyes or chemicals. This bartender bundle includes two boxes of sample size bottles featuring both their Classic Bitters set and Exotic Bitters set. All together, there are eight flavors: chocolate, grapefruit, lavender, cardamom, celery, orange, Orleans (anise, citrus and cinnamon) and Aromatic (with vanilla notes). Perfect for the home mixologist who likes to experiment.

Food52 Freeze them, pop them into a glass and add liquor. Presto -- you've created a multilayered cocktail for happy hour. This unique gift comes in five flavors in total, including The Cooper (with blood orange and ginger), The Cecile (with cucumber, watermelon juice, clover honey and thyme), The Clyde (with peach, lemon juice, sage, rosemary, juniper and vanilla) and The Oliver (an updated Negroni with wormwood extract). Each box contains 24 cubes of your chosen flavor. They're also great for nonimbibers, as they can be splashed with seltzer for a ready-made mocktail.

Sur la Table A nice bottle of wine always makes a great gift. But you can make that bottle of wine even better by throwing in a beautiful wine decanter. This wine holder is pretty enough to use as a vase or art piece on the cart in between wine sessions. And if you really want to raise the stakes, pair the wine with a dark chocolate bar, a wine bottle opener, stoppers or this perfectly shaped bottle brush for cleaning its curvy interior.

Walmart Everyone needs an ice bucket. This one, made of stainless steel and featuring a copper or hammered brass exterior, is an attractive show stopper -- and affordable. And it comes with tongs, so no one needs to reach their fingers into the communal ice chest to pull out a bottle. (Note: The brass model is currently out of stock, but you can still get your hands on the copper version.)

Amazon You can outfit your bestie's entire bar cart for around $50 with this sleek black matte metallic Boston shaker set. It's got all the essential tools: shaker, strainer, double jigger, muddler, bar spoon and tongs. It also comes in copper and silver to coordinate with any decor.

Sur la Table A beautiful solution for those who prefer their drinks stirred, not shaken.

Walmart If you can't swing a vintage cart on 1stdibs, this silver metal and classic glass version is a steal when it comes to bar gift ideas. With two tiers and built-in bottle holders, it has plenty of storage space for bottles, glasses and bar tools of varying heights and sizes. (If you're able to spend a little more on bar gifts, this gold bar cart with a midcentury modern vibe is also nice.)

Walmart For a more industrial style, this rustic oak and black metal cart is simple but striking. It includes a rack that can accommodate both wine bottles and wine glasses and two shelves for holding tools and bottles.

Amazon This miniature cutting board is perfect for slicing limes, other citrus or small garnishes. Made of bamboo, it has a juice groove to keep it from flooding over the sides, and is naturally resistant to bacteria. Plus, it's sleek and small enough not to interfere with the overall aesthetic of the cart.

World Market Marble is timeless and screams fancy. These geometric coasters are an easy, stylish and affordable way to say bye-bye to water rings. Perfect if you're looking for unique ideas for corporate gifts.

Read More: Best Food and Drink Advent Calendars 2019

This story was written earlier by Dan Koday and updated by Chowhound Editors.