The best back-to-school streaming boxes and TVs

Yes, school should be all about hitting the books. But whether a student is in a dorm or distance-learning at home, only the most dedicated student is going to forgo TV time. The good news is that cable and satellite are no longer needed -- you can even ditch a disc player, too. That's because nearly every TV sold now is a smart model with built-in streaming options. And even an old hand-me-down "dumb TV" can be streamified with the addition of a $30 to $50 add-on.

We've covered all those angles below, with favorites at every price level. Keep a few things in mind:

This list is Roku-heavy because that's our favorite affordable smart TV operating system. But and are decent substitutes, if you're OK with seeing a lot of Prime shows advertised in the menus.

All of the TVs have at least two HDMI ports, so they can be connected to game consoles, laptops or any other modern video source.

Some of the products below are models from 2019 or earlier because they're excellent values for the price. We'll update this list when and if new products supplant any of our current choices.

All of these have been independently chosen after being fully reviewed by CNET editors.



And with those bona fides established, let's look at our picks.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If you can choose only one streaming device, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is your best option. It delivers video quality up to 4K HDR, and includes a point-anywhere remote that can control TV volume and power. With the exception of pesky holdouts HBO Max and Peacock, it's got nearly every video app you can think of, including Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus -- and plenty of free content, too. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Express covers the basics beautifully with quick response times and Roku's dead-simple interface. Meanwhile, if your student has an older TV without HDMI inputs, the Express Plus is a great alternative. These models lose the 4K HDR quality and better remote of the Streaming Stick Plus, but they still offer all of the same great content at almost half the price. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Speaking of TV remotes, combining the TV and the streaming apps on one screen, with only one remote required, makes it even easier. TCL's entry-level S321/S325 includes built-in Roku streaming for a really affordable price. The 32-incher can be found for under $120 at Walmart; even the biggest size (49 inches) costs just $250. Read our TCL S325 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If your student likes gaming, especially PC gaming, then the fully featured Shield TV has a lot to offer. It lets you stream from a PC using Steam Link or play from a selection of great Android games. Of course this compact device is also a great video streamer with access to all your faves like Netflix, Disney Plus, Twitch and YouTube. Read our Nvidia Shield TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Part streaming box, part soundbar, the Roku Smart Soundbar is perfect for updating older TVs. At $200 it's pretty affordable for what it does and it offers both ease of use and further expandability (rear speakers, subwoofer) down the road. It sounds great with games, movies and music. Read our Roku Smart Soundbar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a Roku alternative -- and buying for someone who's an Amazon Prime member -- check out Toshiba's Fire TV models. They have Amazon's streaming system built in, along with Alexa control. (The linked review is to the early 2019 version, but pricing is the current model.) Read our Toshiba Fire TV Edition review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Equipped with a better image than the Toshiba and Roku's Smart TV system, the TCL 6-Series starts at 55 inches for around $500 while the awesome 65-inch size seen here is available for under $800. Read our TCL 6-Series (2019 Roku TV) review.

More home entertainment advice