The best back-to-school gadgets under $30

Like everything else in 2020, the back-to-school season has more questions than answers. Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, students (and parents) don't know when school is starting, and whether it will be classroom-based, online distance learning or some combination of the two.

That said, it's a safe bet that school will be in session one way or the other -- and that means it's already time to start preparing. Whether you're buying for college students, middle-schoolers or anyone in between, there are plenty of great gadgets and supplies you can get without breaking the bank. Oh, and if you're just buying something for your home office, that's OK, too.

We've pulled together some of our favorite products available for $30 or less.

David Carnoy/CNET If you don't want a smart speaker listening in on your conversations -- or just want a rechargeable speaker that travels with you -- the Sony SRS-XB01 is a great choice. It sounds great for its size, it's splashproof and it's available in a nice array of colors, too. Read our Sony SRS-XB01 review.

David Carnoy/CNET If you can stretch your budget a bit closer to $40 or $50, there are some really cheap-but-great true wireless headphones we can recommend. If $30 is your hard stop, however, the J-Lab Go Air is a solid choice. We like the integrated USB charging cable, and the IP44 water-resistance rating means that they're sweatproof and splashproof. A corresponding app offers some presets (to bump up the bass, for instance). Yes, the charging case doesn't have a top, but the magnets keep the buds in place well enough.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku and Amazon have a boatload of video streamers available in the under-$50 price range. But if $30 is your cutoff, this entry-level Roku is your go-to choice. It delivers pretty much every video service you can think of, from Netflix to Hulu to countless more obscure apps, as well as the free-with-ads Roku Channel, too. You'll be hard-pressed to find more entertainment for your TV at this price. That said, if you can stretch your budget, get either the Roku Premiere (which adds 4K HDR for an extra $10 or so) or the Streaming Stick Plus (a better remote and dongle form-factor for about $20 more).

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Want to catch the roommate in the act of stealing your ice cream from the fridge? This Alexa-compatible Wyze model is a solid choice, and it only costs $26. Read our Wyze Cam review.

John Falcone/CNET This mini powerstrip can charge up to five devices: two USB-A gadgets, a USB-C device and anything left can take one of the full-sized three-prong AC outlets on each side. It's been an indispensable accessory on my desk since the virus lockdown started, powering my laptop while charging my phone, headphones and fitness tracker -- with one outlet left as a catch-all.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET There are plenty of cheap smart plugs out there, but the TP-Link Kasa HS105 is our current favorite. This plug convert any lamp in the dorm -- or home -- into one that's voice-controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant. And the trim design leaves the second outlet open for business. (If you're only connecting low-wattage devices like table lamps, note that you can grab a three-pack of the step-down HS103 for as little as $23.)

Anker This handy Anker 5,000-mAh battery pack is about the size of a MacBook power supply, and it can charge two USB-powered devices simultaneously -- one USB-A, one USB-C. Best of all, it doubles as a wall charger, and the AC prongs fold up for easy travel. Best portable chargers and power banks.

Sarah Tew/CNET True story: In my collegiate days, 3.5-inch floppy disks were a thing, and they stored a whopping 1.44 megabytes of data on them. This flash drive costs under $21, and it stores 128GB -- the equivalent of almost 89,000 of those floppy disks. This model sports both USB-A and USB-C connectors, so it'll work with any computer out there -- and newer iPad Pro models, too.

Wizards of the Coast Admittedly, this posits an optimistic future where students are able to gather together and play traditional games in the same room. If that's the case, some old-school D&D is a nice face-to-face break from the virtual world of video games. The Essentials Kit gives you everything a group of pencil-and-paper adventurers need to get questing, but true beginners can opt for the equally affordable Starter Set instead. (Those bored with D&D can start saving their pennies for Frosthaven, of course.)