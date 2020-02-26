Our favorite baby food delivery subscription services in 2020

Meal delivery service isn't just for grownups anymore -- there are plenty of baby food delivery services to keep little ones happy and fed and busy new parents from pulling their hair out. But how do you find the best baby food delivery plan for you and your growing family?

For new parents, few things are as essential as keeping their little ones well-fed with nutritious, high-quality baby food ensuring proper development and growth (not to mention fewer meltdowns). There are more baby food brands than ever -- including organic blends -- but trying to navigate all of them at the supermarket can be a challenge. A slew of new baby food delivery services are here to help, laying out all the nitty-gritty nutritional information and ingredients and setting up a plan so you can have the best veggies purees and organic foods for your tykes delivered conveniently to your door -- weekly or monthly -- and never be without.

Babies require different nutrition and food types depending on the baby's age and stage of development in your child's life, so many of these baby food subscription services curate deliveries and special packages based on those specific needs. Options include customized baby food pouches, organic purees for an infant, or more complete toddler meals and homemade food for young children.

The following are seven of the best baby food delivery services for babies, toddlers and busy parents:

If you want meals that are healthy, fresh and fun, look no further than Yumble Kids. This food subscription company offers a variety of weekly meal plans, nutrients and ingredients for young children, including fun recipes such as pizza pockets with mashed potatoes and broccoli or cheese rotini with green beans. What's even better is that there's no cooking necessary: Just warm them up and you're good to go. Frequency and pricing: Starting at six meals per week at $5.99 per meal, $35.95 for the first two weeks.

Little Spoon offers a wide variety of baby food and ingredients specially designed to boost various areas of your baby's development and health. After you answer a few questions about your baby, Little Spoon will create a customized nutrition plan for you and send fresh weekly deliveries of food -- simply choose how many baby meals you need per day. As an added bonus, its purees are made with organic ingredients and no preservatives. Frequency and pricing: Three plan sizes (one, two, or three times per day), pricing dependent on location.

If you're still breastfeeding or bottle feeding, it's important to eat well and keep your body healthy -- for you and your baby. The Boobie Box will help you do just that, as it provides a variety of helpful products to aid in your nursing and eventually baby-led weaning. Each month, you'll get a box specially curated by a lactation counselor, including items like lactation teas, drinks and cookies, breastfeeding supplies and even toys. Frequency and pricing: Starts at $25.50 per month.

Tykes not eating solid foods yet? Don't worry, Yumi has you covered. This company offers three "stages" of baby foods, including single-ingredient purees, multi-ingredient purees and chunky purees. You can work your way through the sequential stages, from nutritious infant meals to toddler meals, with weekly fresh deliveries, gradually introducing your children to new flavors, nutrients and textures, like quinoa, wheat germ oil and chia seeds. Frequency and pricing: Three plan sizes (one, two, or three times per day), starting around $5 per day.

You might see a familiar face if you venture to the Once Upon a Farm website. That's right, this baby food delivery company is run by actress and mother-of-three Jennifer Garner. The company delivers fresh food pouches of cold-pressed purees made from certified organic fruits and organic vegetables (like Magic Velvet Mango and Baby Bear Butternut Squash), and it offers organic foods for toddlers and young children, too. Plus, you can even purchase Once Upon a Farm products individually to see if your little ones like it before committing to a subscription. Frequency and pricing: Starting at $2.69 per cup or pouch of organic ingredients and free shipping for subscription-based services. $2.99 per cup or pouch plus $12 shipping for one-time purchases.

Whether you need fresh, delicious meals for your baby, toddler or child, Nurture Life has you covered. This company focuses on delivering nutritionally balanced, perfectly portioned meals for children of all ages and all of its meals are ready to serve in three minutes or less. Food is shipped refrigerated -- not frozen -- and, to be honest, if you don't have time to go to the grocery store, it might be the closest thing you can get to a personal chef. Frequency and pricing: Starting at eight jars at $35 per week, plus shipping.

Expose your little ones to new tastes, textures and smells with food from Tiny Organics. This company supplies a variety of soft, organic finger foods that are perfect for babies eight months and older and you can choose to get deliveries every two or four weeks. Tiny Organics promotes self-feeding as a way to make mealtimes more enjoyable and help your babies develop fine motor skills and the food looks so tasty you might be tempted to steal a bite. Frequency and pricing: Starting at $3.52 to $4.12 per meal for a subscription-based service (one-time purchasing also permitted).

