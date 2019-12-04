From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone companies are evolving and innovating faster than ever. While Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple iPhones are many people's top choice, there are other phone makers gunning for their place with fantastic handsets of their own. And all this competition benefits us, giving us many excellent phones to choose from, and at a number of different prices. Read on to see what the best phones are right now that are available on US carrier AT&T, and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone.

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting at $700, the iPhone 11 is the best midtier model Apple has ever made. Its cameras get an excellent new Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera adds extra detail in photos. Video is fantastic, too. Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

Angela Lang/CNET The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Though the Moto G6 Play came out last year and it doesn't have the most powerful specs, the phone is incredibly affordable at just $180. Its 4,000-mAh battery also lasted an impressively long time during our lab tests -- 15 hours and 16 minutes. Read our Motorola Moto G6 Play review.

Angela Lang/CNET As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

Josh Miller/CNET The LG V40 from 2018 has five cameras that give you a variety of photography options. The phone has a brilliant 6.4-inch screen, and it's still comfortable to hold. It's also water resistant, has expandable memory and a headphone jack (a rarity these days). Read our LG V40 ThinQ review.