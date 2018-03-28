April Fools' Day 2018: Web pranks already off and running

Are you on your toes? You need to be. With April Fools' Day almost here, plenty of companies are trying to pull fast ones on us all.

The April Fools' Day timing is particularly weird this year since it falls on Easter Sunday. Companies looking to make a splash before everybody is distracted by Easter egg hunts and chocolate are rolling out their hijinks on the early side.

We're combing the internet for the best, weirdest and wildest pranks and jokes. Stay tuned to this post as more hoaxes appear.

SpielBurgers

Fast-food chain Carl's Jr. probably takes the prize for earliest joke this year for its March 25 Twitter announcement that it would rename its charbroiled slider sandwiches "SpielBurgers" in honor of director Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One" opening this weekend.

In honor of Steven Spielberg’s #ReadyPlayerOne, we’re changing the name of our Charbroiled Sliders to #SpielBurgers. Spielberg hasn’t signed off yet, but we assume he’s cool with it. pic.twitter.com/bdpRH0s8fo — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) March 26, 2018

Spielberg didn't exactly play along, posting his own response telling Carl's Jr. the sliders were "pretty good," but that the chain would need to "cease and desist." Still, it seems likely this is just all part of the marketing around the movie.

Genetic Select by Lexus

Car maker Lexus teamed up with DNA-analysis company 23andMe to help customers find the perfect vehicle to match their genetics. Lexus promises to deliver a custom-built Lexus within 48 hours after your spit-test DNA analysis. The vehicle even comes with a genetically personalized new-car smell. The kicker comes at the end of the ad when the driver starts the car using a very unusual method.

SodaSoak

Sparkling-water machine-maker SodaStream applied its carbonation technology to a fake product called SodaSoak that adds bubbles to your bath water. It even recruited "Game of Thrones" actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays The Mountain, for the faux commercial.

Interp-Brit

BBC and ITV's BritBox streaming-video service knows the accents on its shows can be hard for some Americans to understand. Its April Fools' joke, called Interp-Brit, adds a button to the video player that switches all the dialogue over to American voices. Just wait until you hear a "Doctor Who" Dalek utter "exterminate" in a bored American accent.

Brewolingo

Language app Duolingo is getting a little sudsy for April Fools' Day with the introduction of Brewolingo, a lineup of fictional beers that will help you learn a language just by imbibing them. "True fluency comes from a mix of consistent studying, cultural immersion, and getting tipsy," a press release quotes Duolingo co-founder Luis von Ahn saying. The joke plays on actual research showing alcohol consumption can improve foreign language skills.

Enlarge Image Duolingo

Howie the Smart Storage Smart Bot

Self-storage company Life Storage introduced a sweetly goofy-looking AI-powered storage valet robot named Howie. Howie looks like a moving box, but is eager to help people pack and stash their gear. The robot's charming incompetence puts this one in the running for cutest April Fools' joke of the year.

WArby's onion-ring monocle

Eyewear brand Warby Parker got together with fast-food giant Arby's to explore the synergy between glasses and meat through a WArby's collaboration. The joke video about the partnership promotes an onion-ring monocle.

There is a crossover into reality with this prank as some real WArby's merchandise will be available at Warby Parker stores in New York City over April Fools' weekend. The monocles will also be available at a couple of New York City "WArby's" locations for a limited time.

Chegg Osmosis Pillow

Online textbook rental company Chegg introduced the Osmosis Learning Pillow, a memory-foam pillow that pounds knowledge into your head while you sleep. All you have to do is put your textbooks underneath it and snooze.

We'll update this post as April Fools' Day jokes continue to arrive, so keep an eye out for the latest and craziest prank developments.

