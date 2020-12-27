Best Apple Watch deals still available: Series 6 for $339 and more models on sale

Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Were you hoping to get a new Apple Watch for the holidays, but then you were sadly disappointed? Never fear. It's still possible to find the popular wearable for a decent price. While some of the year's hottest models sold out quickly, a few deals still remain, including discounts on the Series 6 and the Series 5.

Keep reading for the best Apple Watch deals that are still available. While some of the savings aren't massive, they're still nothing to sneeze at. After all, a deal is a deal. Keep in mind that, while availability and prices were accurate at the time this story was last updated, both are often in flux.

Apple The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, Amazon recently dropped the price to $339, though if you order it now, it won't be delivered until after Christmas, unless you have Amazon Prime. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Get the larger Apple Watch Series 6 for $380 at Amazon when you apply a $19 off coupon at checkout.

John Kim/CNET The larger Apple Watch Series 5 is currently priced at $359. This model doesn't have a blood-oxygen meter, but it does have the same exterior design and display features as the Series 6 -- and this one is the cellular model, too.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3 (see below). Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup feature that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for that cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan). Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3 (see below). Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup feature that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for that cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan). This model had been seeing discounts as deep as $49, but those have subsided. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Apple Watch Series 5: $299 for 40mm (Update: Expired) Save $100 vs. previous list price Sarah Tew/CNET This 2019 model was technically discontinued with the introduction of the Series 6 in September. That said, while it's lacking the blood-oxygen meter, it has the Series 6 ECG and always-on display features, as well as the identical exterior design. At $299, it's a good deal if the prices on Series 6 don't drop back down.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): $119 (Update: Expired) Save $80 vs. Apple Store CNET With its older design and dearth of bells and whistles, the Apple Watch Series 3 is getting long in the tooth. But with Walmart selling it at an all-time low of $119 (for the 38mm model), you could get two Series 3 models for the price of one SE. Currently, the white model is sold out, but the black is still available. Read our comparison of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): $149 (Update: Expired) Save $80 vs. Apple Store James Martin/CNET The larger Apple Watch Series 3 will also be $49 off at Walmart starting Nov. 25.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 comparison

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.