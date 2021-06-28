Best Apple Watch deals: Save up to $80 on Series 6

Deal Savings Price







Apple's hugely popular smartwatch works seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications to better access to your music, to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Right now, you can save $80 on the current Series 6 at Walmart -- albeit just the 44mm Product Red version. Other color options for the Series 6 are discounted by $50 at Walmart, which -- historically speaking -- is a very good price. And there are smaller discounts at Walmart for the Apple Watch SE.

We update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices.

Apple The latest Apple Watch is on sale with a $80 discount at Walmart on the 40mm Product Red model. The other color choices are discounted by $50 at Walmart. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET You can also save $80 on the larger 44mm Series 6 Product Red model at Walmart, with a smaller $50 discount offered in other colors.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3. The best deal we're seeing right now for the 40mm size is $10 off at Walmart in black. Read our Apple Watch SE review.