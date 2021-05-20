Best Apple Watch deals: Save $70 on a Series 6

Deal Savings Price







After hibernating (read: quarantining) for the past year, are you ready to get out of the house and regain healthier habits this summer? An Apple Watch can help you get fit and lead a healthier lifestyle. And with iOS 14.5, an Apple Watch can now unlock your iPhone while you're wearing a mask. For anyone whose local grocery store still has a mask mandate, this feature alone is enough reason to wear an Apple Watch.

Right now, you can save up to $70 on the current Series 6 from Amazon, but the discount is limited to the charity-friendly Product Red models. Amazon also has a $10 discount on the step-down Apple Watch SE in white. For other colors and styles, your best bet is shopping at the .

Keep reading for the best Apple Watch deals currently available. We update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

Apple The latest Apple Watch, on sale on Amazon. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). The 40mm model in red offers a $70 discount, while the navy blue model is $59 off. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The larger 44mm Series 6 model in red offers a $54 discount.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3. This model had been seeing discounts as deep as $49, but those have subsided. Currently, Amazon has little inventory and a slim $10 discount for the 40mm SE in white. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Amazon had recently offered a $20 discount on the larger Watch SE, but it has disappeared. The best place to buy the 44mm SE currently is the Apple Store, where pricing starts at $309, unless you like the white model, which is $10 off at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch SE review.