Best Apple Watch deals: Save $30 on a Series 6

Deal Savings Price







After hibernating (read: quarantining) for the past year, are you ready to get out of the house and regain healthier habits this spring? An Apple Watch can help you get fit and lead a healthier lifestyle. And with iOS 14.5 released Monday, an Apple Watch can now unlock your iPhone while you're wearing a mask. For anyone who's still grocery shopping inside the store, this feature alone is enough reason to wear an Apple Watch.

Right now, you can save $15 or $30 from Amazon on the current Series 6.

Keep reading for the best Apple Watch deals currently available. We update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

Apple The latest Apple Watch, on sale on Amazon. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). The 40mm model in either blue or Product Red offers a $30 discount, while the gold model is $15 off. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The larger 44mm Series 6 model in blue or space gray offers a $15 or $14 discount, respectively.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3. This model had been seeing discounts as deep as $49, but those have subsided. Currently, Amazon has little inventory and no discounts for the 40mm SE, so your best place to shop for it is direct from Apple where pricing starts at $279. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Amazon had recently offered a $20 discount on the larger Watch SE, but it has disappeared. The best place to buy the 44mm SE currently is the Apple Store, where pricing starts at $309. Read our Apple Watch SE review.