Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Walmart has the Series 3 for $189

Like other Apple products, including laptops and iPads, deals on the company's watches have become more scarce than they were during the period between Black Friday and Christmas. At the moment, Walmart is keeping the entry-level price for an Apple Watch at $189 -- that's the best price right now for the 38mm Series 3 model. Otherwise, Amazon has the best price on every Series 5 model, with most selling for between $15 to $45 off Apple's list price.
And though it's rare to see a nonrefurbished Series 4 Apple Watch anywhere at this point, here's Amazon with a brand new 44mm GPS model for $377.
All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$189
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$229
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$279
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$379
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$407
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$474
|$391
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$503
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $189 at Walmart
Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $377 at Amazon
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $379 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $407 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $474 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $503 at Amazon
