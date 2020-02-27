Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Walmart has the Series 3 for $189

Sarah Tew/CNET

Like other Apple products, including laptops and iPads, deals on the company's watches have become more scarce than they were during the period between Black Friday and Christmas. At the moment, Walmart is keeping the entry-level price for an Apple Watch at $189 -- that's the best price right now for the 38mm Series 3 model. Otherwise, Amazon has the best price on every Series 5 model, with most selling for between $15 to $45 off Apple's list price.

And though it's rare to see a nonrefurbished Series 4 Apple Watch anywhere at this point, here's Amazon with a brand new 44mm GPS model for $377.

All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $279 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $379 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $407 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $474 $391 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $503 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $189 at Walmart

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $377 at Amazon



Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 5 review: You can see the time now

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.