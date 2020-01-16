Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: The Series 3 is on sale for $189

Plus: Holiday season pricing still available on many Series 4 and Series 5 models.

The major holiday sales are now behind us but a number of retailers -- including Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo -- are still selling a variety of Apple Watch models at significant discounts.

B&H Photo is offering a modest $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 -- $189 for the 38mm model and $219 for the 42mm version. That's an even better deal on the best Apple Watch value of all time.

Best Buy's has the best price by far on the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular -- $379 for the 44mm model. That's just $20 above its Black Friday low.

And B&H Photo also has the best deals on most Series 5 models. I'm preferential to the Nike Edition 40mm GPS model for $385. That's solid.

If you're not already decided on an Apple Watch, it's worth considering a Fitbit. Amazon has discounted both the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 Special Edition by $50 and the Versa Lite by $40. Those prices are just off the Black Friday lows.

All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.

 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $279 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $349 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $408 $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $557 $320
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $360
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $355
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $414 $385
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $485 $454
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $499 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.