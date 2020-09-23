Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Series 6 on sale for $385

With the recent launch of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, you now have a dizzying array of Apple timepiece choices. In addition to the two new lines, Apple still sells the GPS-only Series 3 -- although you'll save $30 if you buy it from Amazon. And you can still find models for sale from the discontinued Series 5.
The best Apple Watch deals right now:
- Apple Watch Series SE GPS (44mm): $300 at Amazon (save $9)
- Apple Watch Series SE GPS + Cellular (40mm): $320 at Amazon (save $9)
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40mm): $385 at Amazon (save $14)
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (44mm): $415 at Amazon (save $14)
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $169 at Amazon (save $30)
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $199 at Amazon (save $30)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm, gold aluminum only): $299 at Amazon (discontinued, but save $100 versus recent list price)
The priciest, fastest and most feature-packed of the bunch, the Series 6 can measure your blood oxygen level and runs the new S6 processor. The Watch SE is the most affordable Apple Watch ever released, but the older Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for even less. The Watch SE boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the Series 3, but neither has the always-on display found on the Series 6. The Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup plan that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, and the Series 3 does not.
The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) is currently selling for $169 on Amazon, which is $30 less than if you bought it direct from Apple. Surprisingly, the Apple Watch SE and Series 6 are already on sale at Amazon, although the discounts are modest with most models selling for $10-$15 less than their list price. Supplies of Series 5 units appear to be in short supply; most models out of stock on Amazon, but a deep discount can currently be had on one -- the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm).
This story is regularly updated to reflect new sale prices. Check out all of the deals below.
Apple Watch Series SE and 6 discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series SE GPS (40mm)
|$279
|$279
|$279
|Apple Watch Series SE GPS (44mm)
|$309
|$300
|$300
|Apple Watch Series SE GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$329
|$320
|$320
|Apple Watch Series SE GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$359
|$359
|$359
|Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$385
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$415
|$415
|Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$499
|$499
|Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$529
|$529
Best Apple Watch SE prices available now
Best Apple Watch Series 6 prices available now
Apple Watch Series 3 and 5 discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$169
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$199
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|N/A
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|N/A
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|N/A
|$300
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$299
|$300
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|N/A
|$391
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|N/A
|$429
Best Apple Watch Series 3 prices available now
