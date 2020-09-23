Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Series 6 on sale for $385

With the recent launch of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, you now have a dizzying array of Apple timepiece choices. In addition to the two new lines, Apple still sells the GPS-only Series 3 -- although you'll save $30 if you buy it from Amazon. And you can still find models for sale from the discontinued Series 5.

The best Apple Watch deals right now:

The priciest, fastest and most feature-packed of the bunch, the Series 6 can measure your blood oxygen level and runs the new S6 processor. The Watch SE is the most affordable Apple Watch ever released, but the older Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for even less. The Watch SE boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the Series 3, but neither has the always-on display found on the Series 6. The Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup plan that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, and the Series 3 does not.

The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) is currently selling for $169 on Amazon, which is $30 less than if you bought it direct from Apple. Surprisingly, the Apple Watch SE and Series 6 are already on sale at Amazon, although the discounts are modest with most models selling for $10-$15 less than their list price. Supplies of Series 5 units appear to be in short supply; most models out of stock on Amazon, but a deep discount can currently be had on one -- the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm).

This story is regularly updated to reflect new sale prices. Check out all of the deals below.

Apple Watch Series SE and 6 discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series SE GPS (40mm) $279 $279 $279 Apple Watch Series SE GPS (44mm) $309 $300 $300 Apple Watch Series SE GPS + Cellular (40mm) $329 $320 $320 Apple Watch Series SE GPS + Cellular (44mm) $359 $359 $359 Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40mm) $399 $385 $385 Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (44mm) $429 $415 $415 Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $499 $499 Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $529 $529

Best Apple Watch SE prices available now

Apple Watch Series SE GPS (40mm):

Apple Watch Series SE GPS (44mm): (save $9)

Apple Watch Series SE GPS + Cellular (40mm): (save $9)

Apple Watch Series SE GPS + Cellular (44mm):

Best Apple Watch Series 6 prices available now

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40mm): (save $14)

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (44mm): (save $14)

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular (40mm):

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular (44mm):

Apple Watch Series 3 and 5 discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $169 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $199 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 N/A $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 N/A $234 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 N/A $300 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $299 $300 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 N/A $391 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 N/A $429

Best Apple Watch Series 3 prices available now

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): (save $30)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): (save $30)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): Discontinued; currently out of stock



Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (42mm): Discontinued; currently out of stock



Best Apple Watch Series 5 prices available now

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): Discontinued; currently out of stock

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): (discontinued, but save $100 versus recent list price )

) Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): Discontinued; currently out of stock



Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): Discontinued; currently out of stock

