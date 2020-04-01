Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Series 5 down to $360 at Amazon

Deals on Apple watches have become more scarce than they were a few months ago. At the moment, Walmart is keeping the entry-level price for an Apple Watch at $189 -- that's the best price right now for the 38mm Series 3 GPS model.
Otherwise, Amazon has the best price on the 40mm Series 5 GPS model. And Best Buy is offering a $15 discount on the Nike Plus versions, which now start at $384. All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$189
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$229
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$293
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$360
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$414
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$485
|$391
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$503
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $189 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $293 at Walmart
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $360 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $384 at Best Buy (Nike Plus Edition)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $414 at Best Buy (Nike Plus Edition)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $485 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $503 at Amazon
