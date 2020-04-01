Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Series 5 down to $360 at Amazon

Sarah Tew/CNET

Deals on Apple watches have become more scarce than they were a few months ago. At the moment, Walmart is keeping the entry-level price for an Apple Watch at $189 -- that's the best price right now for the 38mm Series 3 GPS model.

Otherwise, Amazon has the best price on the 40mm Series 5 GPS model. And Best Buy is offering a $15 discount on the Nike Plus versions, which now start at $384. All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $293 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $360 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $414 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $485 $391 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $503 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $189 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $293 at Walmart



Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.