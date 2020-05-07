If you're looking for a good Mother's Day gift, there are some compelling sales currently running on the Apple Watch. Earlier this week, Amazon and Best Buy were offering $100 off every model in the newest Series 5 lineup, and Amazon has kept that discount in place for the cellular versions. The Series 5 GPS models are now each selling for $50 off, however.
Best Buy has the best price on the older Series 3 GPS models. You can pick up the 38mm GPS model for $179 and the 42mm equivalent to $209. Those prices don't quite match their Black Friday all-time lows -- but they're quite a bit lower than they've been since then.
This story is regularly updated to reflect new sale prices: Check out all of the deals below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$179
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$209
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$299
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$349
|$300
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$379
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$399
|$391
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$429
|$429
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $179 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $209 at Best Buy
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $349 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $379 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $399 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $429 at Amazon
Discuss: Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Series 5 cellular models $100 off at Amazon
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.