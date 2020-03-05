Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Series 4 GPS model returns to Black Friday price

Like other Apple products, including laptops and iPads, deals on the company's watches have become more scarce than they were during a few months ago. At the moment, Walmart is keeping the entry-level price for an Apple Watch at $189 -- that's the best price right now for the 38mm Series 3 model. Otherwise, Amazon has the best price on every Series 5 model, with most selling for between $15 to $45 off Apple's list price.
And though it's rare to see a nonrefurbished Apple Watch Series 4 anywhere at this point, here's Amazon with a brand-new 44mm GPS model for $332. That's just a few bucks off the all-time low price we saw during the period between Black Friday and Christmas.
All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$189
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$229
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$279
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$379
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$408
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$474
|$391
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$503
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $189 at Walmart
Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $332 at Amazon
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $379 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $408 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $474 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $503 at Amazon
