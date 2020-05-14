Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Pick up the Series 3 for $179

If you're looking for a good graduation gift, there are some decent sales currently running on the Apple Watch. Walmart now has the best price on the Apple Watch Series 3: You can pick up the 38mm GPS edition for $179 and the 42mm equivalent for $209. Though those prices don't quite match their Black Friday all-time lows, they're quite a bit lower than they've been since then. And the cellular Series 3 models are each currently $20 off at Walmart (and Amazon).
Otherwise, the Apple Watch discounts are relatively modest, with Amazon offering roughly $20 to $25 off each model in the Apple Watch Series 5.
This story is regularly updated to reflect new sale prices. Check out all of the deals below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$179
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$209
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$279
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$309
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$379
|$300
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$404
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$474
|$391
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$503
|$429
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $179 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $209 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $279 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (42mm): $309 at Walmart
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $379 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $404 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $474 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $503 at Amazon
