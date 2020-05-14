Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Pick up the Series 3 for $179

Plus: Discounts on every model in the Series 5.

67-apple-watch-series-5
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking for a good graduation gift, there are some decent sales currently running on the Apple Watch. Walmart now has the best price on the Apple Watch Series 3: You can pick up the 38mm GPS edition for $179 and the 42mm equivalent for $209. Though those prices don't quite match their Black Friday all-time lows, they're quite a bit lower than they've been since then. And the cellular Series 3 models are each currently $20 off at Walmart (and Amazon).

Otherwise, the Apple Watch discounts are relatively modest, with Amazon offering roughly $20 to $25 off each model in the Apple Watch Series 5

This story is regularly updated to reflect new sale prices. Check out all of the deals below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $179 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $209 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $279 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $309 $234
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $379 $300
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $404 $329
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $474 $391
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $503 $429

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

