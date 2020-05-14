Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Pick up the Series 3 for $179

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking for a good graduation gift, there are some decent sales currently running on the Apple Watch. Walmart now has the best price on the Apple Watch Series 3: You can pick up the 38mm GPS edition for $179 and the 42mm equivalent for $209. Though those prices don't quite match their Black Friday all-time lows, they're quite a bit lower than they've been since then. And the cellular Series 3 models are each currently $20 off at Walmart (and Amazon).

Otherwise, the Apple Watch discounts are relatively modest, with Amazon offering roughly $20 to $25 off each model in the Apple Watch Series 5.

This story is regularly updated to reflect new sale prices. Check out all of the deals below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $179 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $209 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $279 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $309 $234 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $379 $300 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $404 $329 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $474 $391 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $503 $429

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now