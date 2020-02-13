Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Every Series 5 model is on sale

Sarah Tew/CNET

We're keeping our eyes open for President's Day deals on the Apple Watch. At the moment, however, the 38mm Series 3 models are selling with the most of modest of discounts at B&H Photo (that is, the GPS version) and Walmart (the cellular version). Amazon and B&H Photo have the best prices on the Series 5 models with most selling for between $15 to $45 off Apple's list price.

Those remarkable Series 4 deals that we saw around Black Friday now appear to be gone for good. In fact, it's increasingly rare to see a nonrefurbished Series 4 Apple Watch anywhere at this point.

Given the dearth of Apple Watch deals, it's worth considering a Fitbit. Amazon has trimmed $50 from the prices of the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 Special Edition, and knocked a full $60 off the Versa Lite -- now on sale for $100. Those are solid prices across the board on a trio of capable smartwatches that give any model in Apple's lineup a run for its money.

All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $279 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $414 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $465 $391 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $485 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $189 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $279 at B&H Photo



Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

