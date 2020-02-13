Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Every Series 5 model is on sale

We're keeping our eyes open for President's Day deals on the Apple Watch. At the moment, however, the 38mm Series 3 models are selling with the most of modest of discounts at B&H Photo (that is, the GPS version) and Walmart (the cellular version). Amazon and B&H Photo have the best prices on the Series 5 models with most selling for between $15 to $45 off Apple's list price.
Those remarkable Series 4 deals that we saw around Black Friday now appear to be gone for good. In fact, it's increasingly rare to see a nonrefurbished Series 4 Apple Watch anywhere at this point.
Given the dearth of Apple Watch deals, it's worth considering a Fitbit. Amazon has trimmed $50 from the prices of the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 Special Edition, and knocked a full $60 off the Versa Lite -- now on sale for $100. Those are solid prices across the board on a trio of capable smartwatches that give any model in Apple's lineup a run for its money.
All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$189
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$229
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$279
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$384
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$414
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$465
|$391
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$485
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $189 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $279 at B&H Photo
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $384 at B&H Photo
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $414 at B&H Photo
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $465 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $485 at Amazon
Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
