Picking up where Best Buy left off last week, Amazon is now offering a $100 discount on every model in the Apple Watch Series 5 lineup. (Best Buy has now lowered its Series 5 discount to $50 off each model.)
Best Buy still has the best price on the Series 3, however. You can pick up the 38mm GPS model for $179 and the 42mm equivalent to $209. Those prices don't quite match their Black Friday all-time lows -- but they're quite a bit lower than they've been since then.
This story is regularly updated to reflect new sale prices: Check out all of the deals below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$179
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$209
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$299
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$300
|$300
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$329
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$399
|$391
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$429
|$429
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $179 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $209 at Best Buy
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $300 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $329 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $400 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $429 at Amazon
Discuss: Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Every Series 5 model $100 off at Amazon
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.