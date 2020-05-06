Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Every Series 5 model $100 off at Amazon

Sarah Tew/CNET

Picking up where Best Buy left off last week, Amazon is now offering a $100 discount on every model in the Apple Watch Series 5 lineup. (Best Buy has now lowered its Series 5 discount to $50 off each model.)

Best Buy still has the best price on the Series 3, however. You can pick up the 38mm GPS model for $179 and the 42mm equivalent to $209. Those prices don't quite match their Black Friday all-time lows -- but they're quite a bit lower than they've been since then.

This story is regularly updated to reflect new sale prices: Check out all of the deals below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $179 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $209 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $300 $300 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $399 $391 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $429 $429

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $179 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $209 at Best Buy

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now