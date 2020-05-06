Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Galaxy A51 review Airbnb layoffs Netflix Space Force trailer Mother's Day gift ideas Apple MacBook Pro reveal Stimulus check arrival

Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: Every Series 5 model $100 off at Amazon

Plus, Best Buy has the Series 3 GPS model for $179.

67-apple-watch-series-5
Sarah Tew/CNET

Picking up where Best Buy left off last week, Amazon is now offering a $100 discount on every model in the Apple Watch Series 5 lineup. (Best Buy has now lowered its Series 5 discount to $50 off each model.) 

Best Buy still has the best price on the Series 3, however. You can pick up the 38mm GPS model for $179 and the 42mm equivalent to $209. Those prices don't quite match their Black Friday all-time lows -- but they're quite a bit lower than they've been since then. 

This story is regularly updated to reflect new sale prices: Check out all of the deals below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $179 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $209 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $300 $300
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $399 $391
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $429 $429

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 5 review: You can see the time now
6:58