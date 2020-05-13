Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: $100 off the 44mm Series 5 cellular model

Plus, Walmart has the Series 3 GPS model for $179.

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking for a good graduation gift , there are some compelling sales currently running on the Apple Watch. The best of them is at Amazon, which is offering $100 off the 44mm cellular Series 5 model. (The discount on the 40mm model has now been reduced to $25.)  

Walmart has the best prices on most Apple Watch Series 3 models. You can pick up the 38mm GPS edition for $179 and the 42mm equivalent to $209. Those prices don't quite match their Black Friday all-time lows -- but they're quite a bit lower than they've been since then. And the cellular Series 3 models are each currently $20 off at Amazon.

This story is regularly updated to reflect new sale prices: Check out all of the deals below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $179 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $209 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $279 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $309 $234
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $379 $300
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $404 $329
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $474 $391
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $430 $429

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

