Best Apple Watch deals for 2020: $100 off the 44mm Series 5 cellular model

If you're looking for a good graduation gift , there are some compelling sales currently running on the Apple Watch. The best of them is at Amazon, which is offering $100 off the 44mm cellular Series 5 model. (The discount on the 40mm model has now been reduced to $25.)
Walmart has the best prices on most Apple Watch Series 3 models. You can pick up the 38mm GPS edition for $179 and the 42mm equivalent to $209. Those prices don't quite match their Black Friday all-time lows -- but they're quite a bit lower than they've been since then. And the cellular Series 3 models are each currently $20 off at Amazon.
This story is regularly updated to reflect new sale prices: Check out all of the deals below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$179
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$209
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$279
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$309
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$379
|$300
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$404
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$474
|$391
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$430
|$429
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $179 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $209 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $279 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (42mm): $309 at Amazon
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $379 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $404 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $474 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $430 at Amazon
