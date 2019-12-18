Best Apple Watch deals for 2019: Walmart has the 40mm Series 4 GPS for $299

Prices on the Apple Watch have been all over the place since Black Friday. At the moment, Walmart is matching the all-time low price for the 40mm Series 4 GPS model, though availability is growing increasingly spotty for that series in general.
B&H Photo remains the primary source for the best Series 5 deals, and is still shipping to most places in time for Dec. 25. We haven't come across any deals -- anywhere -- on the Series 3 since Black Friday, however.
One other note: There are some compelling prices on the Fitbit right now. Amazon has discounted both the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 Special Edition by $70 and the Versa Lite by $60, though they may not arrive until after the new year. Still, those are Black Friday-caliber prices on worthwhile alternatives to the Apple Watch.
All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$199
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$219
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$299
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$299
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$387
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|N/A
|$349
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$379
|$379
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$379
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$385
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$479
|$454
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$499
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued.
Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $299 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $387 at CDW
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $379 at Best Buy
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $379 at B&H Photo
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $404 at B&H Photo
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $479 at B&H Photo
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $499 at B&H Photo
