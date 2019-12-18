Best Apple Watch deals for 2019: Walmart has the 40mm Series 4 GPS for $299

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Prices on the Apple Watch have been all over the place since Black Friday. At the moment, Walmart is matching the all-time low price for the 40mm Series 4 GPS model, though availability is growing increasingly spotty for that series in general.

B&H Photo remains the primary source for the best Series 5 deals, and is still shipping to most places in time for Dec. 25. We haven't come across any deals -- anywhere -- on the Series 3 since Black Friday, however.

One other note: There are some compelling prices on the Fitbit right now. Amazon has discounted both the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 Special Edition by $70 and the Versa Lite by $60, though they may not arrive until after the new year. Still, those are Black Friday-caliber prices on worthwhile alternatives to the Apple Watch.

All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $199 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $387 $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 N/A $349
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $379 $355
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $479 $454
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $499 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

