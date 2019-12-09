Best Apple Watch deals for 2019: These are all of the best prices

Prices on the Apple Watch have been fluctuating since Black Friday. At the moment, B&H Photo and Best Buy have most of the best deals.
Best Buy has extended some Black Friday-caliber discounts to the Series 4, with a number of models selling at their all-time lowest prices. And B&H Photo's $30 discount on the 44mm Series 5 Cellular model is the biggest we've ever seen. We haven't come across any deals -- anywhere -- on the Series 3 since Black Friday, however.
All of the Apple Watch deals are listed below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$199
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$219
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$299
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$299
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$329
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$429
|$349
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$379
|$379
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$384
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$385
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$479
|$454
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$499
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.
Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $299 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $329 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $429 at B&H Photo (Nike Plus edition)
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $379 at Best Buy
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $384 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $385 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $479 at B&H Photo
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $499 at B&H Photo
