Best Apple Watch deals for 2019: These are all of the best prices

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Prices on the Apple Watch have been fluctuating since Black Friday. At the moment, B&H Photo and Best Buy have most of the best deals.

Best Buy has extended some Black Friday-caliber discounts to the Series 4, with a number of models selling at their all-time lowest prices. And B&H Photo's $30 discount on the 44mm Series 5 Cellular model is the biggest we've ever seen. We haven't come across any deals -- anywhere -- on the Series 3 since Black Friday, however.

All of the Apple Watch deals are listed below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $199 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $429 $349 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $479 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $499 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.