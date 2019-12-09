Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Apple Watch deals for 2019: These are all of the best prices

B&H Photo sets a new all-time low price on the 44mm Series 5 GPS plus Cellular.

Prices on the Apple Watch have been fluctuating since Black Friday. At the moment, B&H Photo and Best Buy have most of the best deals. 

Best Buy has extended some Black Friday-caliber discounts to the Series 4, with a number of models selling at their all-time lowest prices. And B&H Photo's $30 discount on the 44mm Series 5 Cellular model is the biggest we've ever seen. We haven't come across any deals -- anywhere -- on the Series 3 since Black Friday, however.

All of the Apple Watch deals are listed below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $199 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $429 $349
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $355
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $479 $454
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $499 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

