Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Boeing Starliner: Watch live Tenet trailer Democratic primary debate 2020 election Last-chance holiday deals Cats movie review
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Apple Watch deals for 2019: Micro Center's incredible last-minute sale

Pick up the Apple Watch Series 3 for $180 and the Nike Plus Series 4 Cellular for $320.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

At the last minute, Micro Center is serving up a bunch of hot deals on the Apple Watch -- Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5 -- that are eligible for reasonably priced expedited shipping. If you've been putting off a purchase but would like to have a new Apple Watch in hand for the holiday, this is your moment. (Shoutout to CNET user Dchesrown1 for the tip.) 

For the first time since Black Friday, the Series 3 is back on sale. Micro Center is now offering the 38mm GPS model for $180 and the 42mm GPS model is priced at $210.

See 38mm at Micro Center
See 42mm at Micro Center

But the deals on the Series 4 are even better. You can now pick up the Nike Plus 40mm GPS and Cellular model for $320. That's a $180 discount on the previous list price, before Apple discontinued this model in the fall. 

See it at Micro Center

Best of all, most of these watches are in stock and available for delivery. Depending on the model, next-day shipping costs between $12 and $15 and two-day shipping costs around $6. These are incredible prices for great gifts that stand a solid chance of arriving before the holidays.  

One other note: There are some compelling prices on the Fitbit right now. Amazon has discounted both the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 Special Edition by $70 and the Versa Lite by $60, though they may not arrive until after the new year. Still, those are Black Friday-caliber prices on worthwhile alternatives to the Apple Watch.

All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $180 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $210 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $349 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $387 $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $320 $320
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $360 $360
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $380 $355
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $400 $385
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $479 $454
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $499 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Apple