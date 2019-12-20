Best Apple Watch deals for 2019: Micro Center's incredible last-minute sale

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

At the last minute, Micro Center is serving up a bunch of hot deals on the Apple Watch -- Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5 -- that are eligible for reasonably priced expedited shipping. If you've been putting off a purchase but would like to have a new Apple Watch in hand for the holiday, this is your moment. (Shoutout to CNET user Dchesrown1 for the tip.)

For the first time since Black Friday, the Series 3 is back on sale. Micro Center is now offering the 38mm GPS model for $180 and the 42mm GPS model is priced at $210.

But the deals on the Series 4 are even better. You can now pick up the Nike Plus 40mm GPS and Cellular model for $320. That's a $180 discount on the previous list price, before Apple discontinued this model in the fall.

Best of all, most of these watches are in stock and available for delivery. Depending on the model, next-day shipping costs between $12 and $15 and two-day shipping costs around $6. These are incredible prices for great gifts that stand a solid chance of arriving before the holidays.

One other note: There are some compelling prices on the Fitbit right now. Amazon has discounted both the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 Special Edition by $70 and the Versa Lite by $60, though they may not arrive until after the new year. Still, those are Black Friday-caliber prices on worthwhile alternatives to the Apple Watch.

All of the best Apple Watch deals are listed below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $180 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $210 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $349 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $387 $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $320 $320 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $360 $360 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $380 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $400 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $479 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $499 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $180 at Micro Center



Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $210 at Micro Center

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.