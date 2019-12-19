Best Apple Watch deals for 2019: Best Buy's $150 discount on the Series 4 Cellular model

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Prices on the Apple Watch have been highly variable since Black Friday. At the moment, Best Buy is offering the best deal: The 44mm Series 4 GPS plus Cellular model for $379. That's a $150 discount on the list price (before Apple discontinued this particular earlier this year).

Otherwise, B&H Photo remains the primary source for the best Series 5 deals, and is still shipping to some places in time for Dec. 25. We haven't come across any deals -- anywhere -- on the Series 3 since Black Friday, however.

One other note: There are some compelling prices on the Fitbit right now. Amazon has discounted both the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 Special Edition by $70 and the Versa Lite by $60, though they may not arrive until after the new year. Still, those are Black Friday-caliber prices on worthwhile alternatives to the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $199 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $375 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $387 $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $549 $349 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $379 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $404 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $479 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $499 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

