Best Apple Watch deals for 2019: Best Buy resurrects Black Friday pricing for Series 4

You can now pick up the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS for $299.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

With Cyber Monday now a distant memory, the Apple Watch deals have largely faded out. Starting Friday, however, Best Buy has brought back some Black Friday-caliber discounts to the Series 4, with some models selling at their all-time lowest prices. For example, the Nike Plus edition of the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular is going for $349 -- that's a $100 discount and a return to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Read more: Best Buy Apple sale has all-time low prices on iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 4 and more

Without further ado, here are all of the links to the Series 4 models on sale at Best Buy:

Otherwise, the Apple Watch Series 5 is still on sale at Amazon. And while we're at it, there are still discounts on several Garmin smart watches and fitness trackers and two good Amazon deals on Fitbits -- with $80 off the Versa SE for $120 and $30 off the Versa Lite. The rest of the Apple Watch deals are listed below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $199 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $349 $349
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $355
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $479 $454
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $529 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

