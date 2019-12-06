Best Apple Watch deals for 2019: Best Buy resurrects Black Friday pricing for Series 4

With Cyber Monday now a distant memory, the Apple Watch deals have largely faded out. Starting Friday, however, Best Buy has brought back some Black Friday-caliber discounts to the Series 4, with some models selling at their all-time lowest prices. For example, the Nike Plus edition of the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular is going for $349 -- that's a $100 discount and a return to the lowest price we've ever seen.
Without further ado, here are all of the links to the Series 4 models on sale at Best Buy:
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (40mm)
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm)
Otherwise, the Apple Watch Series 5 is still on sale at Amazon. And while we're at it, there are still discounts on several Garmin smart watches and fitness trackers and two good Amazon deals on Fitbits -- with $80 off the Versa SE for $120 and $30 off the Versa Lite. The rest of the Apple Watch deals are listed below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$199
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$219
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$299
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$299
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$329
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$349
|$349
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$379
|$379
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$384
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$385
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$479
|$454
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$529
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.
Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $299 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $329 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $349 at Best buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $379 at Best Buy
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $384 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $385 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $479 at B&H Photo
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
