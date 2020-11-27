Deal Savings Price













Between Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, there are some big savings on models of the latest 2020 Apple Watch line. If you've been waiting for prices to drop to get the newest tech for your wrist, now might be the time to take the plunge. Here's the latest on what you need to know if you're hunting for a deal:

While it's officially discontinued, we've seen the Apple Watch Series 5 pop up at some places. If you can find that model for around $300 new, it's worth it.

Below, we've outlined some of the best deals we're seeing now. Note that prices and availability were accurate at time of publication, but they do fluctuate.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3 (see below). Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup feature that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for that cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan). The 44mm SE model had been seeing discounts as deep as $49, but those have subsided. (The discounted 40mm model is now out of stock.) Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Apple The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, Target recently dropped prices to $350. That deal has since disappeared, but Sam's Club has now dropped the price to as low as $330. Even better, Amazon is matching that price, at least on some colors. This is the first time this watch has gone on any sort of sale, so if you've been thinking about snapping it up, now is the time. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The larger Series 6 was originally only discounted at Target, but Amazon has since matched the price on some colors, although it looks like the earlier discounts are no longer available and the best deal will save you only $20. This may change as more models come back in stock.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 2019 model was technically discontinued with the introduction of the Series 6 in September. That said, while it's lacking the blood-oxygen meter, it has the Series 6 ECG and always-on display features, as well as the identical exterior design. At $300, it's a good deal if the prices on Series 6 don't drop back down.

John Kim/CNET The larger Apple Watch Series 5 is currently priced at $329, down $100 from its regular sales price. This model doesn't have a blood-oxygen meter, but it does have the same exterior design and display features as the Series 6.

James Martin/CNET The larger Apple Watch Series 3 will also be $49 off at Walmart starting Nov. 25.

CNET With its older design and dearth of bells and whistles, the Apple Watch Series 3 is getting long in the tooth. But with Walmart selling it at an all-time low of $119 (for the 38mm model), you could get two Series 3 models for the price of one SE. Read our comparison of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3.

