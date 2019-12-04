Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Cyber Monday 2019 deals still on SpaceX Falcon 9 launch Black Widow trailer James Bond No Time to Die trailer Larry Page and Sergey Brin leave Google Baby Yoda plush
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Apple Watch and Fitbit deals in 2019: $80 off the Versa SE at Amazon

A few Black Friday Apple Watch deals are still available, too.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

With the end of the Black Friday whirlwind, Apple Watch and Fitbit prices have mostly returned to their normal, pre-sale state. But there are still a few pockets of low prices out there. A handful of retailers are selling the Apple Watch Series 5 at a discount. You can still find all-time low prices on a range of Fitbit models. And there are still discounts on several Garmin smart watches and fitness trackers.

Read more: Apple Watch 3 vs. Fitbit Versa: Which smartwatch should you buy?

For now, Apple's Series 4 lineup seems to have disappeared from the sale list, with Best Buy's prices -- which were historically low throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- having returned from the discounted depths. Read on to see our list of the Apple Watch and Fitbit deals still going strong.

Best Fitbit deals available now

Fitbit Versa SE: $120

You save $80
Fitbit

This is $10 higher than the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.

$120 at Best Buy

Fitbit Versa Lite: $99

You save $50
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch

$99 at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire HR: $69

You save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize. 

$69 at Amazon

Best Apple Watch discounts available now

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $199 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 N/A $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 N/A $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 N/A $349
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 N/A $379
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $355
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $479 $454
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $499 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Apple