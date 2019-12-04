Best Apple Watch and Fitbit deals in 2019: $80 off the Versa SE at Amazon

With the end of the Black Friday whirlwind, Apple Watch and Fitbit prices have mostly returned to their normal, pre-sale state. But there are still a few pockets of low prices out there. A handful of retailers are selling the Apple Watch Series 5 at a discount. You can still find all-time low prices on a range of Fitbit models. And there are still discounts on several Garmin smart watches and fitness trackers.
For now, Apple's Series 4 lineup seems to have disappeared from the sale list, with Best Buy's prices -- which were historically low throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- having returned from the discounted depths. Read on to see our list of the Apple Watch and Fitbit deals still going strong.
Best Fitbit deals available now
This is $10 higher than the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.
This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch.
The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize.
Best Apple Watch discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $384 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $385 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $479 at B&H Photo
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $499 at B&H Photo
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$199
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$219
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$299
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|N/A
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|N/A
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|N/A
|$349
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|N/A
|$379
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$384
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$385
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$479
|$454
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$499
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
