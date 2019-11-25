Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Apple Watch and Fitbit deals for Black Friday 2019: The Series 5 now starts at $355

With a $45 discount, the Apple Watch Series 5 hits its lowest price ever. Plus: $80 off the Fitbit Versa SE.

The Black Friday deals on Apple Watches and Fitbit devices are hitting already, with some of the best prices on wrist tech we've ever seen. Best Buy has significant discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4 and Amazon has dropped $45 from the price of every Series 5 model. And you can now pick up the Fitbit Versa 2 for $149 -- a full $50 off the list price.

And we know that even lower prices are coming to some watches on Black Friday. The Apple Watch Series 3 will go on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) for $159 (42mm) and $129 (38mm). And Walmart has already lowered the entry-level price to $199 for the cellular equivalent or $170 for the 38mm GPS model

Check our links below for the best price on every Fitbit and Apple Watch model -- those available now, and the ones coming soon. Also, as far as the Apple Watches go, some of these have the lowest price we've ever seen.

Best deals AVAILABLE NOW

Fitbit Versa 2: $149

You save $50
We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150 or $50 off at various retailers, including AmazonBest BuyWalmart and Fitbit's own site. It's a very good deal, if we don't say so ourselves. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

$149 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa SE: $120

You save $80
This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.

$120 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 discounts

Note: The Series 3 GPS models will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) next week for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). See below for details. In the meantime, the best deals are as follows:

Apple Watch Series 4 discounts

Apple Watch Series 5 discounts

Best deals COMING SOON

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $129

You save $70

We know that the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) next week for $129. If you need one now, however, Walmart has already lowered prices to $170 and $199 for the cellular equivalent. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

$129 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $159

You save $70

We know that the Series 3 42mm model will also be on sale next week for $159 -- its all-time low. Right now, the best price -- that's $200 -- is at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

$159 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa Lite: $99

You save $50
The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch. This one will go down to $99 when the Black Friday sales kick off next week. 

$99 at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire HR: $69

You save $30
The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize. It's scheduled to go down to $69 next week.

$69 at Amazon


Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $170 $170
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $220
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $199 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $304 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $349 $349
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $355 $355
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $454
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $485 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

