Best Apple MacBook deals: Save $50 on M1 MacBook Air, $100 on M1 MacBook Pro

Apple made a significant move last fall away from Intel chips toward its own Apple silicon M1 design, and we're already seeing price breaks on the new M1-powered machines. You'll find discounts on Apple's new M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro, and there are deeper discounts available from retailers on Apple's older Intel-based MacBooks -- up to $300 off the step-up model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro lines received the M1 update, but the big 16-inch MacBook Pro still uses an Intel Core i7 or i9 chip. And Apple still sells two higher-end configurations of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel parts and has stated that it will support all the Intel-powered Macs for years to come.

While you might be tempted by a discount on an older, Intel-based MacBook, it had better be significant in order to pass on a new M1 MacBook. Our preliminary tests of the M1 machines show a significant performance increase over their predecessors. Plus the M1 MacBook Air boasts a fanless design for silent operation.

Read more: A pro photographer tests Apple's M1 MacBook

Pricing for new M1 MacBooks

The new MacBooks maintain the pricing of the models they replaced. The new MacBook Air starts at $999, and the new MacBook Pro starts at $1,299.

Currently, you'll find a $50 discount on the step-up $1,249 model of the M1 MacBook Air. (The baseline MacBook Air was discounted by $49 last week, but that price break has disappeared.) Both M1 MacBook Pro models are currently discounted -- the baseline model by $74 and the step-up model by $100.

One benefit of paying full price and buying from Apple, however, is you can customize the machine and add more RAM or a higher-capacity solid-state drive, whereas the models sold on Amazon and other retailers are fixed configurations.

It's also worth noting that the , which can trim hundreds of dollars from the price of a new laptop or tablet.

Keep reading to see the best prices currently available for Apple's current and previous-generation MacBooks. We update this list periodically.

Read more: Testing out the entire new Apple Mac M1 lineup

MacBook discounts, compared Model w/ CPU (and storage capacity) List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) New MacBook Air w/ M1 chip (256GB) $999 $999 $950 New MacBook Air w/ M1 chip (512GB) $1,249 $1,199 $1,175 New MacBook Pro w/ M1 chip (256GB) $1,299 $1,225 $1,199 New MacBook Pro w/ M1 chip (512GB) $1,499 $1,399 $1,399 MacBook Air w/ 10th-gen Core i3 (256GB) $999 $899 $850 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ 8th-gen Core i5 (256GB) $1,299 $1,099 $1,049 16-inch MacBook Pro w/ 9th-gen Core i7 (512GB) $2,399 $2,149 $2,079

*Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The new, fanless MacBook Air starts at $999 and features Apple's M1 processor that has an eight‑core CPU, seven‑core GPU and 16‑core Neural Engine. The system also supplies 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It lacks the Touch Bar (which could be viewed as a net positive) but features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch ID and the Magic keyboard. Read our MacBook Air (M1) review.

Apple The step-up MacBook Air model delivers the M1 processor with a slight difference from the baseline model -- it has an eight-core GPU versus the seven cores you get in the model above. More significantly, it doubles the storage capacity with a 512GB SSD. Amazon's prices are currently jumping around, and -- strangely -- list discounts that don't line up with the Apple Store price. This model is currently selling for $1,200 on Amazon, which is $50 less than you'd pay from Apple. Read our MacBook Air (M1) review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The new 13-inch MacBook Pro uses Apple's new M1 processor, which is an eight-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, an eight-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The baseline model also features 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a Retina display, the Magic keyboard and the Touch Bar with Touch ID. The baseline config is currently $74 off at Amazon, but if you want to upgrade the RAM on a new MacBook Pro you'll need to buy from Apple.

Apple The step-up MacBook Pro model doubles the storage capacity with a 512GB SSD and costs $1,499 from Apple. Amazon has it right now for $1,399, which is the lowest price we've seen for this model.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The baseline Intel-based MacBook Air model features a 10th-gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD as well as the updated Magic Keyboard. It's currently selling for $100 less than its $999 list price at B&H in gold. This discount shouldn't be enough to tempt you over the new M1-based Air, especially since students may be eligible for a discount on the new M1-based model with the Apple Store's educational discount. Read our 2020 MacBook Air review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The baseline Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro has a list price of $1,299 and is currently selling for $200 less than that at B&H. It features an eighth-gen 1.4GHz Core i5 processor along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. (The step-up model with a 512GB SSD is also $200 off at B&H.) Either way, I'd still spend a bit more for the newer M1 MacBook Pro if your budget allows. Or opt for the new M1 MacBook Air for even less. Read our 2020 MacBook Pro hands-on.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The current 16-inch MacBook Pro was the lone MacBook line not to receive an M1 upgrade. It features a ninth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics and a 512GB SSD. It boasts a bigger screen with a higher resolution than its smaller, 13-inch sibling. In silver only, this model is selling at a $250 discount at Amazon. (The step-up model in space gray, which bumps up the CPU to an eight-core Core i9 chip, the GPU to the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M and the storage capacity to 1TB, is currently $300 off at Amazon.) Unless you have an urgent need for a giant MacBook Pro, it would be prudent to wait until Apple delivers an M1 update to this line. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.