Best Apple MacBook deals for 2020: The MacBook Air is on sale for $900

Plus, $500 off a loaded 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2017.

Between Black Friday and the end of 2019 we saw frequent discounts on the newest MacBook Air and the newest MacBook Pro -- both released last summer. Since then, deals have been scarce -- and usually only $100 or so off what you'd pay at the Apple Store. 

At the moment, however, Amazon and Best Buy are both offering $200 off the entry-level MacBook Air. That makes this an ideal moment to buy a great laptop with Apple's beautiful Retina display, USB Type-C ports and Touch ID.

The step-up model, with 256GB of storage, is also on sale for $1,100 -- that's $200 lower than the list price. 

There are good deals available for the MacBook Pro too. Walmart is currently offering $120 off the entry-level 13-inch model, now starting at $1,180. And Amazon has trimmed $100 off the price of the 256GB model

B&H Photo has an intriguing deal on an older MacBook Pro: $500 off a 13-inch model from 2017. Yes, it has an older dual-core 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor -- not the quad-core version Apple offers with its most recent version -- but also 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, for $1,399. A similarly equipped 2019 MacBook Pro would cost you $1,900. 

Finally, if you're in the market for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon is offering a $210 discount on the entry-level configuration. It now starts at $2,190 -- which matches the Black Friday low.

One note of caution: Amazon and others continue to offer what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $750. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. Spend $150 more on the most recent one from July

MacBook discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $800
MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,000
13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,180 $1,100
16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,190 $2,189

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (128GB): $900

Amazon and Best Buy are offering $200 off the 2019 MacBook Air. Note that this is the newest model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB): $1,100

Amazon is also offering $200 off the 256GB version of the 2019 MacBook Air. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air preview.

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro (128GB): $1,180

Walmart has trimmed $120 off the price of the 128GB version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro released in 2019. Read our 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

2019 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB SSD): $2,190

A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen, with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. Amazon is currently offering the largest discount we've seen to date. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.