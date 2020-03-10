Best Apple MacBook deals for 2020: The MacBook Air dips to $850

Sarah Tew/CNET

I was wrong. When the 2019 MacBook Air went on sale for $900 last week, I wrote that it was likely to be the best deal on that model until Black Friday 2020. Well, today Best Buy has that same MacBook Air selling for $850 -- just $50 off the all-time low price we saw, briefly, during last year's Black Friday blowout.

So, is this the lowest price we'll see in the near-term future? Who knows; I'm out of the prediction business. Regardless, it's a sweet deal. (Note that the 256GB MacBook Air is also on sale at Best Buy for $1,050.)

The 2019 MacBook Pro is currently selling for $1,149. That's a decent deal -- but not as good as last week's, when the 128GB model was down to $1,050. That noted, if you're in the market for a larger MacBook Pro -- that is, the 16-inch model Apple dropped in the fall -- Amazon continues to offer its $250 discount on the entry-level configuration, now priced at $2,149. (Note that Apple's Certified Refurbished store has recently started selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro for about 15% off the list price.)

Also: Amazon and others continue to offer what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $750. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. If you're set on the Air, spend $100 more on the newer model.

MacBook discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $850 $800 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,050 $999 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,149 $1,050 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,149 $2,149

