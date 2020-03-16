Best Apple MacBook deals for 2020: Best Buy serves up $200 discount on Pro models

Sarah Tew/CNET

The 2019 MacBook Air is back to $900 at Best Buy, after bottoming out at $850 a few weeks back. (You need to be logged into a My Best Buy account -- they're free -- to see the sale price.) And B&H Photo is selling the 256GB model for $170 off. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale at Best Buy, for $1,100. None of these are the lowest prices we've ever seen -- the entry-level Pro was selling for $1,050 just a few weeks ago -- but they're decent deals, and hundreds off what you'll pay at the Apple Store.

The 16-inch MacBook, which was on sale for $300 off last week, has now returned to its "normal" price, around $2,225 -- which is about $175 off its list price. This laptop first went on sale almost immediately after Apple introduced it in the fall, and Amazon has been experimenting with different prices since; it will likely be available for less sometime in the near future. (And Apple's Certified Refurbished store recently started selling it for about 15% off the list price.)

Also: Amazon and others continue to offer what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $750. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. If you're set on the Air, spend $150 more on the newer model. We regularly update this story with new deals, so check back often.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

MacBook discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $800 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,129 $999 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,050 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,225 $2,100

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Best Buy is offering $200 off the 2019 MacBook Air. Note that this is the newest model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. (You need to be logged into a My Best Buy account -- they're free -- to see the sale price.) Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has trimmed $200 from the entry-level 2019 MacBook Pro. (You need to be logged into a My Best Buy account -- they're free -- to see the sale price.) This is a solid deal, though we've seen this model on sale for $1,050 recently. Read our 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen, with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. This isn't the largest discount we've even seen -- that would be last week's $300 discount -- but it's an OK deal on the entry-level configuration. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.