Best Apple MacBook deals for 2020: Best Buy serves up $200 discount on Pro models

Solid discounts across the Apple laptop lineup.

The 2019 MacBook Air is back to $900 at Best Buy, after bottoming out at $850 a few weeks back. (You need to be logged into a My Best Buy account -- they're free -- to see the sale price.) And B&H Photo is selling the 256GB model for $170 off. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale at Best Buy, for $1,100. None of these are the lowest prices we've ever seen -- the entry-level Pro was selling for $1,050 just a few weeks ago -- but they're decent deals, and hundreds off what you'll pay at the Apple Store. 

The 16-inch MacBook, which was on sale for $300 off last week, has now returned to its "normal" price, around $2,225 -- which is about $175 off its list price. This laptop first went on sale almost immediately after Apple introduced it in the fall, and Amazon has been experimenting with different prices since; it will likely be available for less sometime in the near future. (And Apple's Certified Refurbished store recently started selling it for about 15% off the list price.)

Also: Amazon and others continue to offer what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $750. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. If you're set on the Air, spend $150 more on the newer model. We regularly update this story with new deals, so check back often. 

MacBook discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $800
MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,129 $999
13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,050
16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,225 $2,100

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (128GB): $900

Best Buy is offering $200 off the 2019 MacBook Air. Note that this is the newest model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. (You need to be logged into a My Best Buy account -- they're free -- to see the sale price.)  Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro (128GB): $1,100

Best Buy has trimmed $200 from the entry-level 2019 MacBook Pro. (You need to be logged into a My Best Buy account -- they're free -- to see the sale price.) This is a solid deal, though we've seen this model on sale for $1,050 recently. Read our 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

2019 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB SSD): $2,225

A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen, with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. This isn't the largest discount we've even seen -- that would be last week's $300 discount -- but it's an OK deal on the entry-level configuration. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

