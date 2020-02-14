Best Apple MacBook deals for 2020: Amazon's 13-inch MacBook Pro costs $1,100

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon has brought Black Friday pricing back to the MacBook Pro. With a $200 discount, the new 13-inch model, introduced in summer 2019, now costs $1,100. That's what you'd pay for a similarly-configured MacBook Air at the Apple Store. And it's the best price we've seen for the MacBook Pro since last year.

If you're in the market for a larger MacBook Pro -- that is, the 16-inch model Apple dropped in the fall -- Amazon has trimmed $210 from the price of the entry-level configuration. But there's an even bigger discount at Adorama, which has slashed $300 from a higher-end configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Amazon and Best Buy are both offering $200 off the entry-level MacBook Air. For $900, you get Apple's entry-level laptop equipped with a beautiful Retina display, USB Type-C ports and Touch ID. And the step-up model, with 256GB of storage, is also on sale for $1,100.

B&H Photo has an intriguing deal on an older MacBook Pro: $500 off the 13-inch model from 2017. Yes, it has an older dual-core 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor -- not the quad-core version Apple offers with its most recent version -- but also 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, for $1,399.

One note of caution: Amazon and others continue to offer what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $750. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. Spend $150 more on the most recent one from July.

MacBook discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $800 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,000 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,100 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,188 $2,188 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (1TB SSD) $2,799 $2,499 $2,499

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Amazon and Best Buy are offering $200 off the 2019 MacBook Air. Note that this is the newest model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon is also offering $200 off the 256GB version of the 2019 MacBook Air. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has dropped the price of the entry-level model down to $1,100. It's the best price we've seen for this MacBook Pro model since last year. Read our 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen, with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. Amazon is offering a $210 discount on the entry-level configuration and Adorama has the 1TB model going for $2,500. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

