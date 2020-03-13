Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

March Madness canceled F9 release pushed Lego Super Mario Coronavirus declared a pandemic Travel from Europe to US suspended Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Apple MacBook deals for 2020: Amazon slashes $300 from 16-inch MacBook Pro price

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model.

03-macbook-air-2019-and-macbook-pro-2019
Sarah Tew/CNET

After the MacBook Air and Pro each dipped to near all-time low prices recently, the 16-inch MacBook is now having its moment in the discount spotlight. This laptop first went on sale almost immediately after Apple introduced it in the fall, and Amazon has been gradually ramping up the discount since. The entry-level configuration is currently selling for $2,100 -- the lowest price we've seen to date. 

See it at Amazon

Note that Amazon's stock appears to be limited, but you may be able to take advantage of the sale price if and when it sells out. Alternatively, Apple's Certified Refurbished store recently started selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro for about 15% off the list price.

See it at Apple

Otherwise, the 2019 MacBook Air is back to $900 at Best Buy, after bottoming out at $850 a few days ago. And the 13-inch MacBook Pro has returned to $1,150 at Amazon. That's not a bad price, but it was selling for $1,050 last week. 

Also: Amazon and others continue to offer what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $750. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. If you're set on the Air, spend $150 more on the newer model.

MacBook discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $800
MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $999
13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,149 $1,050
16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,100 $2,100

2019 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB SSD): $2,100

You save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen, with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. This is the largest discount we've seen -- $300 off the entry-level configuration.   Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

$2,100 at Amazon

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (128GB): $900

You save $200
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Best Buy is offering $200 off the 2019 MacBook Air. Note that this is the newest model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. You can also pick up the 256GB model for $200 off. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

$900 at Best Buy

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro (128GB): $1,149

Save $150
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon has trimmed $150 from the entry-level 2019 MacBook Pro. It's a decent deal, though we've seen this model on sale for $1,050 recently. Read our 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

$1,149 at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: Has the new MacBook Pro finally fixed Apple's keyboard...
9:04