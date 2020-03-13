Best Apple MacBook deals for 2020: Amazon slashes $300 from 16-inch MacBook Pro price

Sarah Tew/CNET

After the MacBook Air and Pro each dipped to near all-time low prices recently, the 16-inch MacBook is now having its moment in the discount spotlight. This laptop first went on sale almost immediately after Apple introduced it in the fall, and Amazon has been gradually ramping up the discount since. The entry-level configuration is currently selling for $2,100 -- the lowest price we've seen to date.

Note that Amazon's stock appears to be limited, but you may be able to take advantage of the sale price if and when it sells out. Alternatively, Apple's Certified Refurbished store recently started selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro for about 15% off the list price.

Otherwise, the 2019 MacBook Air is back to $900 at Best Buy, after bottoming out at $850 a few days ago. And the 13-inch MacBook Pro has returned to $1,150 at Amazon. That's not a bad price, but it was selling for $1,050 last week.

Also: Amazon and others continue to offer what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $750. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. If you're set on the Air, spend $150 more on the newer model.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

MacBook discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $800 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $999 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,149 $1,050 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,100 $2,100

Sarah Tew/CNET A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen, with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. This is the largest discount we've seen -- $300 off the entry-level configuration. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Best Buy is offering $200 off the 2019 MacBook Air. Note that this is the newest model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. You can also pick up the 256GB model for $200 off. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has trimmed $150 from the entry-level 2019 MacBook Pro. It's a decent deal, though we've seen this model on sale for $1,050 recently. Read our 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.