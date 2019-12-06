Best Apple MacBook deals for 2019: Pick up the new MacBook Air for $900

Sarah Tew/CNET

In the wake of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the best of the MacBook deals have now evaporated. But Best Buy is bringing back some Black Friday pricing to a handful of Apple products -- including the MacBook Air and the newest 13-inch MacBook Pro, released in July. Right now, you can pick up the 2019 MacBook Air for $900 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,200. (Note that Amazon is matching most of these prices, though its inventory is a bit spotty.)

While we're at it -- you can also still pick up the new 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,249. That's a $150 discount on a great laptop that came out less than 30 days ago. (Note that it's currently back-ordered.)

The 2018 MacBook Air deals appear to be gone for now, with that particular model out of stock in most stores. That noted, we continue to see what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $700. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. Spend $200 more on the most recent one from July.

Apple is still throwing in a free year of its forthcoming Apple TV Plus service with every purchase of a MacBook Air, regardless of where you buy it. And note that this deal also extends to any new or refurbished iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch.

MacBook Air discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $800 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,000 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,200 $1,100 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,500 $1,300 $1,300

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET It's not quite as staggering as Amazon's $300 Black Friday discount, but Best Buy's $200 markdown on the 2019 MacBook Air is a solid deal in its own right. Note that this is the brand-new model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is also cutting $100 off the price of the 128GB version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro released earlier this year. But the better deal is on the 256GB model, which features a $200 discount that brings it down to $1,300 -- equivalent to the price of the 256GB MacBook Air when you buy directly from Apple. Read our 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET B&H has a solid discount on the step-up version of the 2019 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air preview.

