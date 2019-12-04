Best Apple MacBook deals for 2019: Pick up the 2019 MacBook Air for $900

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

In the wake of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the best of the MacBook deals have now evaporated. But there are still some decent discounts out there. At the moment, B&H Photo has the best price on the MacBook Air -- with both the 128GB and 256GB models selling for $200 off.

You can also still pick up the new 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,299. That's a $100 discount on a great laptop that came out less than 30 days ago.

And you can save $150 on the newest 13-inch MacBook Pro, released in July, at both Amazon and B&H Photo.

The 2018 MacBook Air deals appear to be gone for now, with that particular model out of stock in most stores. That noted, we continue to see what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $750. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. Spend $150 more on the most recent one from July.

Apple is still throwing in a free year of its forthcoming Apple TV Plus service with every purchase of a MacBook Air, regardless of where you buy it. And note that this deal also extends to any new or refurbished iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

MacBook Air discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) N/A $1,140 $849 MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) N/A N/A $999 MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $800 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,099 $1,000

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon was offering a $300 discount on this brand-new model but that deal has now expired. Now, B&H Photo has the best price on the 2019 MacBook Air, the one with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. Read our MacBook Air 2019 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET B&H has a solid discount on the step-up version of the 2019 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air preview.

Now playing: Watch this: Has the new MacBook Pro finally fixed Apple's keyboard...

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.