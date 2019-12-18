Best Apple MacBook deals for 2019: Last-minute discounts on Air and Pro models

Sarah Tew/CNET

There are an awful lot of deals on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro right now -- and most of them are still available to ship in time for the holidays. B&H Photo's $200 discount has pushed the 2019 MacBook Air down to $900 -- this is the model that was just released in July -- with the step-up 256GB version for $1,100. Plus the 13-inch MacBook Pro is again selling at its lowest price ever, $1,100, while the 256GB version is $250 off, selling for $1,249.

And Amazon has come out with its own $200 discount on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. It now starts at $2,198.

The 2018 MacBook Air deals appear to be gone for now, with that particular model out of stock in most stores. That noted, we continue to see what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $700. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. Spend $200 more on the most recent one from July.

Apple is still throwing in a free year of its forthcoming Apple TV Plus service with every purchase of a MacBook Air, regardless of where you buy it. And note that this deal also extends to any new or refurbished iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch.

MacBook Air discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $800 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,000 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,100 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,500 $1,249 $1,249 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,198 $2,190

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET It's not quite as staggering as Amazon's $300 Black Friday discount, but B&H Photo's $200 markdown on the 2019 MacBook Air is a solid deal in its own right. Note that this is the brand-new model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET B&H has a solid discount on the step-up version of the 2019 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET B&H Photo has also trimmed $200 off the price of the 128GB version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro released earlier this year. But the better deal is on the 256GB model, which features a $250 discount that brings it down to $1,249 -- the all-time lowest price we've seen on this laptop. Read our 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET As Apple's greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen, with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. Amazon is currently offering the biggest discount we've seen to date. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

