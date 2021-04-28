Best Apple iPad deals: Save $100 or more on an iPad Pro

Deal Savings Price









Apple last week unveiled new iPad Pros, which will be the first non-Mac to receive Apple's M1 chip. The new iPad Pros will be available in the same sizes -- 11 and 12.9 inches -- as the models they replace, but they'll offer higher memory and storage capacities in addition to M1 goodness. The new iPad Pros will come with up to 16GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage. A Thunderbolt port is also on board, and the 12.9-inch model boasts Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.

The 11-inch iPad Pro will start at $799, and the 12.9-inch model will start at $1,099. Preorders will open on April 30, and Apple expects devices to start shipping in the second half of May.

If you're looking for a discount on a current iPad Pro, you can save $100 or more right now on Amazon. In addition, the eighth-gen iPad is only $299 at Walmart, and iPad Air and Mini models also feature price cuts.

We update this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $299 $299 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $395 $380 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $559 $540 10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 $699 $679 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $700 $700 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $779 $779 11-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,099 $999 $999 11-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,299 $1,147 $1,029 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $999 $910 $899 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,099 $999 $999 12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,299 $1,150 $1,149 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,499 $1,399 $1,350 7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $384 $335 7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $529 $450

Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a $30 discount at Walmart in gold or space gray. If you want more storage, you can save $34 on the 128GB model in silver and get it for $395 from Amazon or Walmart. Read our iPad 2020 review.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $40 off at Amazon, and you can save $50 on the 256GB model. Read our iPad Air review.

Lori Grunin/CNET You can save $99 on the 11-inch iPad Pro model with 128GB of storage and more on the higher-end configurations. The 256GB model is $120 off, the 512GB model is $100 off and the 1TB model is $152 off. At their current discounts, all but the largest-capacity model are at all-time-low prices.

The larger iPad Pro models are all currently discounted at Amazon. You can save $89 on the 128GB model and $99 to $149 on the three higher-capacity models. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.