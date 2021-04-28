Samsung Unpacked CES 2022 back in Vegas Apple earnings Pokemon Snap Joe Rogan and COVID disinformation Biden's next stimulus bill
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Apple iPad deals: Save $100 or more on an iPad Pro

You can save $100 on most iPad Pro models on Amazon and even more on higher-capacity units. Plus, the eighth-gen iPad is only $299 at Walmart.

Deal
Savings
Price

Apple last week unveiled new iPad Pros, which will be the first non-Mac to receive Apple's M1 chip. The new iPad Pros will be available in the same sizes -- 11 and 12.9 inches -- as the models they replace, but they'll offer higher memory and storage capacities in addition to M1 goodness. The new iPad Pros will come with up to 16GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage. A Thunderbolt port is also on board, and the 12.9-inch model boasts Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display

The 11-inch iPad Pro will start at $799, and the 12.9-inch model will start at $1,099. Preorders will open on April 30, and Apple expects devices to start shipping in the second half of May.

If you're looking for a discount on a current iPad Pro, you can save $100 or more right now on Amazon. In addition, the eighth-gen iPad is only $299 at Walmart, and iPad Air and Mini models also feature price cuts.

Read moreThe best iPad to get in 2021

We update this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

Now playing: Watch this: iPad Air is here, but which iPad should you buy?
5:48

iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $299 $299
10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $395 $380
10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $559 $540
10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 $699 $679
11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $700 $700
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $779 $779
11-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,099 $999 $999
11-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,299 $1,147 $1,029
12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $999 $910 $899
12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,099 $999 $999
12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,299 $1,150 $1,149
12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,499 $1,399 $1,350
7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $384 $335
7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $529 $450

Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $299

Save $30 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a $30 discount at Walmart in gold or space gray. If you want more storage, you can save $34 on the 128GB model in silver and get it for $395 from Amazon or Walmart.

Read our iPad 2020 review.

 

$299 at Walmart

10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB): $559

Save $40 vs. Apple Store
Apple

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $40 off at Amazon, and you can save $50 on the 256GB model.

Read our iPad Air review.

 

$559 at Amazon

11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $700

Save $99 vs. Apple Store
Lori Grunin/CNET

You can save $99 on the 11-inch iPad Pro model with 128GB of storage and more on the higher-end configurations. The 256GB model is $120 off, the 512GB model is $100 off and the 1TB model is $152 off. At their current discounts, all but the largest-capacity model are at all-time-low prices.

$700 at Amazon

12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $910

Save $89 vs. Apple Store

The larger iPad Pro models are all currently discounted at Amazon. You can save $89 on the 128GB model and $99 to $149 on the three higher-capacity models.

Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

 

$910 at Amazon

7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB): $384

Save $15 vs. Apple Store
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying more to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen). The 64GB model is selling at a modest $15 discount and the 256GB model is $20 of.

Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

 

$384 at Amazon