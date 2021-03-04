Best Apple iPad deals: Grab an iPad Air or iPad Pro at all-time low price

As with most things Apple, discounts on iPads are rarely earth shattering. Right now, however, two iPad models are at all-time lows. The iPad Air with 256GB of storage is selling for $680 at Amazon -- the $69 discount is the biggest price break we've seen yet for this model. And the big, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage is marked down by $100 to hit its lowest price of $999. The 8th-gen iPad and the iPad Mini are also discounted at Amazon, as are other iPad Air and iPad Pro models.
We're updating this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.
iPad discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|10.2-inch iPad (32GB)
|$329
|$320
|$299
|10.2-inch iPad (128GB)
|$429
|$400
|$380
|10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB)
|$599
|$549
|$540
|10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB)
|$749
|$680
|$680
|11-inch iPad Pro (128GB)
|$799
|$799
|$729
|11-inch iPad Pro (256GB)
|$899
|$849
|$799
|11-inch iPad Pro (512GB)
|$1,099
|$1,030
|$999
|11-inch iPad Pro (1TB)
|$1,299
|$1,249
|$1,029
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB)
|$999
|$949
|$899
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB)
|$1,099
|$999
|$999
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB)
|$1,299
|$1,199
|$1,149
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB)
|$1,499
|$1,399
|$1,350
|7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB)
|$399
|$385
|$335
|7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB)
|$549
|$530
|$450
*Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.
Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $50 off at Amazon, and the 256GB model is discounted by $69 to bring its price down to $680. That's the lowest price ever for this iPad Pro that already delivers great value and earned it our Editors' Choice award.
The 11-inch iPad Pro with a 128GB SSD sells for $799 at Apple, and that's the price you'll pay at Amazon. The 256GB model, however, is $50 off. You can save $69 on the 512GB model and $50 on the 1TB model.
The larger iPad Pro models are all currently discounted at Amazon. You can save $50 on the 128GB and $100 on the higher-capacity 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models. At $999, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage is currently at its lowest price ever.
The 8th-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a slight $9 discount at Amazon. You can save $29 on the 128GB model in Gold, but it won't ship for a month.
We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying a big premium to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen).
