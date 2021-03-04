Best Apple iPad deals: Grab an iPad Air or iPad Pro at all-time low price

Deal Savings Price









As with most things Apple, discounts on iPads are rarely earth shattering. Right now, however, two iPad models are at all-time lows. The iPad Air with 256GB of storage is selling for $680 at Amazon -- the $69 discount is the biggest price break we've seen yet for this model. And the big, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage is marked down by $100 to hit its lowest price of $999. The 8th-gen iPad and the iPad Mini are also discounted at Amazon, as are other iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

Read more: Best iPad to get in 2021

We're updating this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

Now playing: Watch this: iPad Air is here, but which iPad should you buy?

iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $320 $299 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $400 $380 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $549 $540 10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 $680 $680 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $799 $729 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $849 $799 11-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,099 $1,030 $999 11-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,299 $1,249 $1,029 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $999 $949 $899 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,099 $999 $999 12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,299 $1,199 $1,149 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,499 $1,399 $1,350 7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $385 $335 7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $530 $450

*Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $50 off at Amazon, and the 256GB model is discounted by $69 to bring its price down to $680. That's the lowest price ever for this iPad Pro that already delivers great value and earned it our Editors' Choice award. Read our iPad Air review.

Lori Grunin/CNET The 11-inch iPad Pro with a 128GB SSD sells for $799 at Apple, and that's the price you'll pay at Amazon. The 256GB model, however, is $50 off. You can save $69 on the 512GB model and $50 on the 1TB model.

The larger iPad Pro models are all currently discounted at Amazon. You can save $50 on the 128GB and $100 on the higher-capacity 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models. At $999, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage is currently at its lowest price ever. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

Scott Stein/CNET The 8th-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a slight $9 discount at Amazon. You can save $29 on the 128GB model in Gold, but it won't ship for a month. Read our iPad 2020 review.