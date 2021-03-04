SpaceX explosion Square takes stake in Tidal QAnon and March 4 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Paramount Plus Stimulus money and tax breaks
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Apple iPad deals: Grab an iPad Air or iPad Pro at all-time low price

The iPad Air with 256GB of storage dropped to $680 at Amazon, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) is only $999.

Deal
Savings
Price

As with most things Apple, discounts on iPads are rarely earth shattering. Right now, however, two iPad models are at all-time lows. The iPad Air with 256GB of storage is selling for $680 at Amazon -- the $69 discount is the biggest price break we've seen yet for this model. And the big, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage is marked down by $100 to hit its lowest price of $999. The 8th-gen iPad and the iPad Mini are also discounted at Amazon, as are other iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

Read more: Best iPad to get in 2021

We're updating this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

Now playing: Watch this: iPad Air is here, but which iPad should you buy?
5:48

iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $320 $299
10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $400 $380
10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $549 $540
10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 $680 $680
11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $799 $729
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $849 $799
11-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,099 $1,030 $999
11-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,299 $1,249 $1,029
12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $999 $949 $899
12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,099 $999 $999
12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,299 $1,199 $1,149
12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,499 $1,399 $1,350
7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $385 $335
7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $530 $450

*Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB): $680

Save $69 vs. Apple Store
Apple

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $50 off at Amazon, and the 256GB model is discounted by $69 to bring its price down to $680. That's the lowest price ever for this iPad Pro that already delivers great value and earned it our Editors' Choice award.

Read our iPad Air review.

$680 at Amazon

11-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $849

Save $50 vs. Apple Store
Lori Grunin/CNET

The 11-inch iPad Pro with a 128GB SSD sells for $799 at Apple, and that's the price you'll pay at Amazon. The 256GB model, however, is $50 off. You can save $69 on the 512GB model and $50 on the 1TB model.

$849 at Amazon

12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $999

Save $100 vs. Apple Store

The larger iPad Pro models are all currently discounted at Amazon. You can save $50 on the 128GB and $100 on the higher-capacity 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models. At $999, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage is currently at its lowest price ever.

Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

$999 at Amazon

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $320

Save $9 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

The 8th-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a slight $9 discount at Amazon. You can save $29 on the 128GB model in Gold, but it won't ship for a month.

Read our iPad 2020 review.

$320 at Amazon

7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB): $385

Save $15 vs. Apple Store
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying a big premium to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen).

Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

$385 at Amazon