Best Apple iPad deals: Get an 8th-gen iPad for $299 and save up to $120 on an iPad Pro

Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pros at its event next Tuesday, and the new models are rumored to include Apple's M1 chips, a Thunderbolt port, and better cameras and screens. If you're looking for a discount on a current iPad Pro, you can save between $50 and $120 right now on Amazon. In addition, the eighth-gen iPad is only $299, and iPad Air and Mini models also feature price cuts.

We're updating this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $299 $299 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $429 $380 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $559 $540 10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 $699 $679 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $749 $729 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $850 $799 11-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,099 $1,050 $999 11-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,299 $1,249 $1,029 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $999 $949 $899 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,099 $1,050 $999 12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,299 $1,249 $1,149 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,499 $1,450 $1,350 7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $394 $335 7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $480 $450

*Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a $30 discount at Amazon. If you want more storage space, however, you'll need to pay the full $429 for the 128GB model. Read our iPad 2020 review.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $40 off at Amazon, and you can save $50 on the 256GB model. Read our iPad Air review.

Lori Grunin/CNET You can save $49 or $50 on any 11-inch iPad Pro model. The entry-level model with a 128GB SSD is $50 off.

The larger iPad Pro models are all currently discounted at Amazon. You can save $50 on the 128GB, $100 on the 256GB model and $120 on the 512GB, and $50 on the 1TB model. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.