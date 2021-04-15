Best laptop deals Apple's April 20 event Google's new Timelapse feature Boba tea shortage Stimulus check status and plus-up money Child tax credit: Monthly payments
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Apple iPad deals: Get an 8th-gen iPad for $299 and save up to $120 on an iPad Pro

The 10.2-inch iPad is only $299 on Amazon, and you can save between $50 and $120 on 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

Deal
Savings
Price

Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pros at its event next Tuesday, and the new models are rumored to include Apple's M1 chips, a Thunderbolt port, and better cameras and screens. If you're looking for a discount on a current iPad Pro, you can save between $50 and $120 right now on Amazon. In addition, the eighth-gen iPad is only $299, and iPad Air and Mini models also feature price cuts.

Read more: The best iPad to get in 2021

We're updating this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

Now playing: Watch this: iPad Air is here, but which iPad should you buy?
5:48

iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $299 $299
10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $429 $380
10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $559 $540
10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 $699 $679
11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $749 $729
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $850 $799
11-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,099 $1,050 $999
11-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,299 $1,249 $1,029
12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $999 $949 $899
12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,099 $1,050 $999
12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,299 $1,249 $1,149
12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,499 $1,450 $1,350
7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $394 $335
7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $480 $450

*Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $299

Save $30 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a $30 discount at Amazon. If you want more storage space, however, you'll need to pay the full $429 for the 128GB model.

Read our iPad 2020 review.

 

$299 at Amazon

10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB): $559

Save $40 vs. Apple Store
Apple

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $40 off at Amazon, and you can save $50 on the 256GB model.

Read our iPad Air review.

 

$559 at Amazon

11-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $749

Save $50 vs. Apple Store
Lori Grunin/CNET

You can save $49 or $50 on any 11-inch iPad Pro model. The entry-level model with a 128GB SSD is $50 off.

$749 at Amazon

12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $949

Save $50 vs. Apple Store

The larger iPad Pro models are all currently discounted at Amazon. You can save $50 on the 128GB, $100 on the 256GB model and $120 on the 512GB, and $50 on the 1TB model.

Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

 

$949 at Amazon

7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB): $394

Save $5 vs. Apple Store
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying a big premium to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen). You can save a measly $5 on the 64GB model or $69 on the 256GB model.

Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

 

$394 at Amazon