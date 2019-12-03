On Black Friday, the AirPods were on sale everywhere. Those deals are mostly gone. But you can still get a good price on some of the Beats headphones. Best Buy has the all-time lowest price on the best pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones, with a $140 discount on the Studio3 model, which brings it down to $210. That's just $10 more than the Black Friday low.
And there's more. As always, we have all of the best prices, updated daily, below.
Read more: Best holiday headphones deals available now
One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.
Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|AirPods Pro
|$249
|$249
|$235
|AirPods (2nd gen)
|$159
|$140
|$126
|AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case
|$199
|$164
|$150
|Wireless charging case
|$79
|$69
|$65
|Beats Studio3
|$350
|$210
|$200
|Powerbeats Pro
|$250
|$200
|$200
|Beats Solo3
|$200
|$150
|$121
|Powerbeats3 Wireless
|$200
|$100
|$90
Read more: The best-sounding true wireless headphones of 2019
Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) discounts
Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $145 (save $15).
Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $164 (save $36).
Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).
Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts
Beats Studio3: $210 (save $140).
Beats Solo3: $150 (save $50).
Powerbeats3: $100 (save $100).
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
Apple
-
reading•Best Apple headphones deals for 2019: Prices still low on some AirPods and Beats
-
Dec 3•Cyber Monday 2019 laptop deals: $350 off Lenovo Yoga Chromebook, $300 off Apple MacBook Pro (Updated)
-
Dec 3•Best Apple Watch and Fitbit deals in 2019: The Series 5 is still on sale at Amazon
-
Dec 3•Apple Cyber Monday and beyond 2019 deals: Save up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads, Beats (Updated)
-
•See All
Discuss: Best Apple headphones deals for 2019: Prices still low on some AirPods and Beats
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.