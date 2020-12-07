Best Apple deals right now: Save on Apple Watch, 2020 iPads and Intel MacBooks

Deal Savings Price



















Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come on gone but we continue to see flash deals on Apple products, particularly from , which seems to have an Apple sale every few days (its latest " " ends Thursday). Discounts on iPads have been sporadic and limited, but some Apple Watch and Intel MacBook deals are still going strong. The best AirPods Pro deals are also gone, but you can still find them for $199 at Staples -- that's $50 less than the Apple Store, but not as good as the $80 discount we were seeing on Black Friday. Speaking of which: Remember that the Apple Store is the worst place to find good prices on Apple products. Instead, you want to hit up Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart or any other authorized Apple retailer.

Looking for the new iPhone 12, 12 Mini or 12 Pro? They're not on sale from the big stores, but you will find carrier deals including bundled AirPods.

Note that prices and availability are accurate at time of publication, but they tend to fluctuate.

Best Holiday 2020 Apple deals

César Salza/CNET The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, prices have dipped to $350 on certain colors (red) for the 40mm model. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' Powerbeats Pro earbuds are as low as $150 in red and $160 for the yellow or moss colors. They've been holding pretty steady at those price points, but note that $150 is just about the lowest we've seen for them.

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329, but many retailers sell it for $299. The 128GB model has been a bit harder to find on sale (yes, 32GB just isn't really enough storage space). It's currently $50 off at Best Buy, which is now being matched at Amazon. Its lowest price was briefly $70 off around Black Friday but that was at membership warehouses or for curbside pickup only. Read our 2020 iPad review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you don't want to spend the extra $70 or so for the latest Apple Watch, the Series 5 is on sale starting at $300 for the 40mm version and $329 for the 44mm model. It's technically discontinued, but except for lacking the blood oxygen meter, the Series 5 has best features of the Series 6 (always-on display, ECG meter) for less. The 44mm model is also available at Amazon.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Note this is not the brand-new MacBook Air that runs on the company's M1 chip. That model starts at $950. This one is the March 2020 Intel Core i3 model with the improved Magic Keyboard, and Best Buy is selling it for $200 off (that's its lowest price). Read our 2020 Intel MacBook Air review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September, got its first big price cut recently thanks to sales at Target and Walmart which chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes. Those discounts have kept popping in and out in the days and weeks since. Note that prices tend to vary by color and style, and delivery dates sometimes stretch into January. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The best Black Friday price we saw for the AirPods Pro was $170 at Amazon, thanks to a price match of Walmart's earlier deal, but both has since sold out. Right now, the best we're seeing is back around $200 -- still a $49 savings versus the Apple Store price. Read our AirPods Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET This isn't really a deal on the HomePod Mini, but it is a nice way to get a Wemo smart plug for $5 (instead of $20). Read our Apple HomePod Mini review.

Walmart Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. Amazon is again offering $40 off its usual $599 price tag on some colors.

Amazon The GPS-only Series 3, which came out in 2017, remains the least expensive model in Apple's watch portfolio -- and, in light of its age and humble feature set, also the most dubious value. It dropped to as low as $119 at Walmart, but then quickly went out of stock.

Sarah Tew/CNET While the 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated with Apple's M1 processor, the larger 16-inch MacBook is still running on Intel processors. The good news is, the Core i7 in this model is no slouch when it comes to performance and neither is the AMD Radeon Pro graphics card it's paired with. The normal price is $2,399, but Amazon and Best Buy have it discounted to $2,099.