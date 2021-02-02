Best Apple AirPods deals right now: AirPods Pro for $190, AirPods with wired charging case for $120

Deal Savings Price







The major gifting holidays are now long gone, but if you didn't get the new Apple AirPods you secretly were hoping for, don't fret. While many of the biggest sales are over, a few AirPods deals still remain. So why not buy yourself a little sonic treat for the new year? Standard AirPods are no longer at their all-time low of $99, but you can still snag them for $120. You can also get the AirPods Pro for $190 at Woot (a $59 savings).

In December, the new AirPods Max hit town as Apple's first full-size, noise-canceling headphones, with a whopping $549 price tag. But don't expect to see a discount on them anytime soon.

See the current best deals below, but note that pricing and inventory have been fluctuating wildly.

AirPods pricing 2021 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best all-time price AirPods Pro $249 $190 $169 AirPods $159 $120 $99 AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $160 $130 AirPods Max $549 $549 $549

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $169 at Walmart and $170 at Amazon for Black Friday. Now they've been ping-ponging between $190 and $200, with Woot now featuring the lowest price. That's $59 below the regular Apple Store price, and shipping is free. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That deal is long gone, but Walmart, Target and Amazon are now all offering them for $120. That's still $39 cheaper than the price at the Apple Store. Read our AirPods review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods with the wireless charging case was briefly down to $130, which was very close to what you'd typically pay for the AirPods with a wired charging case. Now that their price is back up to $160, you're looking at a $40 bump from the AirPods with the wired charging case. It's debatable whether it's worth spending the extra dough, but that price still represents a $39 discount from the Apple Store price.

David Carnoy/CNET The latest and greatest Apple headphones were just announced. These are full-size models, chock-full of high-end features like noise cancellation, spatial audio and easy integration with Apple devices. Yes, paying more for headphones than you would for a PS5 may sound crazy, but here's the crazier thing: They're actually kinda worth it. Read our full review for the details. (These are currently backordered a few weeks.) Read our AirPods Max hands-on.

This article is updated frequently to reflect current pricing.