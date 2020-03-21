Best Android tablet for 2020

With many tablet buyers opting for Apple iPads, the Android tablet market isn't in the best place, with fewer and fewer manufacturers even making them. But, that doesn't mean there aren't a few good Android tablets available that try their best to rival the iPad.

While some might question the sanity of a potential Android tablet buyer, a good one can fulfill a range of tasks for any professional or casual need and, in some cases, do things an iPad or iPad Air still can't, such as work with a touchpad or mouse. Plus, if you're already invested in Android apps, you won't have to buy them again for iOS. Whether you are looking for an inexpensive device for media consumption or a possible laptop substitution, there are options worth exploring. We did the research, taking into consideration everything from screen size to battery life to ease of use -- basically, all the factors that go into a great tablet. Here are our picks for the best android tablet out there.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Google Pixel Slate tries to match the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface Pro by blending a tablet and Chromebook into a single device. Though it's not a full-fledged Android tablet, you do have access to the apps in the Google Play store and plenty of power here to use them. It comes with a stylus and has a 48Wh battery, front and rear camera and a touchscreen LCD display screen. It also has a full desktop browser and support for a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard. The Pixel Slate also has the option for Google Assistant. Read our Google Pixel Slate review.

David Carnoy/CNET The Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet with a 10-inch screen size and powerful speakers. Just like its smaller 8-inch sibling, the Fire HD 8, the tablet is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android, but instead Amazon's Android-based Fire OS and pulls apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games. Read our Amazon Fire HD 10 review.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet packs in a lot for an Android device. It has a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and flexible expandable storage up to 1TB with a microSD card. The Galaxy Tab S6 also looks amazing, with a super AMOLED display with a 16:10 ratio screen size. Battery life clocks in at about 15 hours and the rear camera has a 13 MP resolution. The recent updates to Samsung's DeX mode even makes the Tab S6 a possible laptop substitution letting you connect to a mouse and even an external display. Just grab a keyboard and you will be all set . Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Lenovo Smart Tab P10 combines a tablet and a smart display into one 10-inch device. This Android tablet comes with Android Oreo, front and rear cameras, fingerprint scanner and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. When you set it on the dock, it becomes a smart display a lot like the Amazon Echo Show. Read more about the Lenovo Smart Tab P10.

