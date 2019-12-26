Holiday Gift Guide 2019

From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone companies are evolving and innovating faster than ever. While Samsung's Galaxy line dominates as many people's top choice, there are other phone makers gunning for its place with fantastic handsets of their own. Of course, all this competition benefits us users, who now have many choices of excellent phones to pick from, and at a number of different price levels. Read on to see what the best Android phones are right now and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone.

Angela Lang/CNET The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Angela Lang/CNET As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a super-fast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a long-lasting battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of the Pixel 3: It's not water resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) Read our Google Pixel 3A review.

Angela Lang/CNET Phones nowadays are constantly one-upping each other with pop-up selfie cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors and multiple rear cameras in addition to their selfie camera. The OnePlus 7 Pro has all the features du jour to keep us enticed. But it's the phone's $669 starting price that's the deal maker. OnePlus' followup for the US market, the OnePlus 7T is also an excellent phone. Read our OnePlus 7 Pro review.